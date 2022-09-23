ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

No pay raises for Erie City Council. Final vote fails after 2 members reverse course

By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
Erie City Council members will not receive a pay hike starting in 2024 after all.

Roughly one month after a City Council majority approved a resolution that was poised to significantly raise the yearly salaries of City Council members, the panel failed to give a final sign-off to an ordinance that would have put the raises in motion.

Erie City Council:Pay raise resolution approved

Council voted 3-3 on the ordinance Wednesday night, which sought to boost the annual pay of City Council members from $6,000 a year to $10,000 annually, a 67% increase.

The pay for City Council’s president would have gone from $7,500 annually to $12,000, a 60% boost.

The tie vote, however, meant that the measure failed.

First-term City Councilwoman Jasmine Flores proposed the raises because council members have not seen a pay increase since 1986. Council members are also eligible for city-paid health insurance benefits.

The increase would have taken effect in January 2024 for those elected to City Council in November 2023; it would take effect in January 2026 for those who win council seats in November 2025.

Council on Aug. 17 approved a Flores-sponsored resolution on the raises by a 5-2 vote.

The raises, though, also had to be approved via ordinance because the move involves appropriating city funds, and two council members who voted for the raises on Aug. 17 — Ed Brzezinski and Mel Witherspoon — reversed course during Wednesday's final vote in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall.

"I would be disingenuous if I voted 'yes' for this," said Brzezinski, who proposed a similar pay hike for City Council members in December 2021 that failed to get majority support.

Pay raise proposal:Salary increases sought for City Council members, starting in 2024

Flores, and council colleagues Michael Keys and Chuck Nelson voted for the raises. Councilman Maurice Troop joined Brzezinski and Witherspoon in voting no.

Both Brzezinski and Witherspoon indicated they were now uncomfortable supporting council pay raises when they have advocated for financial belt-tightening in city government, including keeping taxes and fees low.

Council President Liz Allen, who vocally opposed the raises, was out of town and did not attend Wednesday's meeting.

Flores said she was "at a loss for words" after Wednesday night’s vote, especially since both Brzezinski and Witherspoon supported her resolution in August and voted for the pay raise ordinance on first reading at council’s Sept. 7 meeting.

"Both of them have also supported (pay raises) in the past, and I don’t know what changed their minds," Flores said.

Asked if she will bring the issue back to City Council sometime soon, Flores said "I'm willing to do that. It’s something I’m still going to try to get done because whether I am here or not in the future, if you want people to do this job right in the future the council members should be paid more than $6,000 a year."

Parking authority's term of existence extended

In other business Wednesday night, City Council approved a 50-year extension of what’s known as the parking authority’s term of existence, through September 2072.

The authority, which provides both on-street and surface/garage parking throughout city limits, was created by city ordinance on Sept. 10, 1951. The authority’s term of existence was originally 50 years, or through 2001.

It had previously been extended by City Council twice, in 1967 and 1995, to run through 2045.

Christopher Friday, the Parking Authority’s executive director, said the authority asked for the extension in large part because a decades-long agreement with the city that is not in danger of expiring soon can be looked at favorably, in terms of the authority's stability, by lenders and other funding sources.

"A longer term of existence helps us in terms of funding. It provides more security in terms of borrowing money and being able to provide services and repairs to our assets," Friday said.

The Parking Authority also handles enforcement of all on-street and metered parking for the city, which currently gets all parking fine revenues that are collected. That revenue is about $1 million annually.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers.

Comments / 2

Mark Ryder
3d ago

Interesting article!! I was not aware that the council members all had paid health insurance. If you take that into consideration, that’s a pretty good deal! I feel they are paid well, considering health insurance is part of their wages.

Reply
5
