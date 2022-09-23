'A matter of right and wrong': Amendment 3 to ban slavery from state constitution

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the two-part process for constitutional amendments to pass in Tennessee.

More than 150 years after the passage of the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery in the United States, slavery is on the ballot in Tennessee. Voters in the Volunteer State will soon have the chance to strip involuntary servitude from the state constitution.

The November ballot is slated to have four amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, and Amendment 3 aims to replace language that has existed in the Tennessee Constitution for more than 150 years pertaining to slavery. Though the Constitution was amended in 1865 to prohibit nearly all forms of slavery, a single line lingered to allow slavery and involuntary servitude for people convicted of crimes.

Amendment 3 would replace this line with an unmistakable ban: “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.”

The concern about its chance of passing lies not with the subject of the amendment, but with a quirk of Tennessee’s law that outlines how amendments must be approved, bringing on a widespread campaign from a bipartisan group of Tennessee politicians, clergy and other community leaders.

The list is long and runs across the political spectrum and all three Grand Divisions of the state.

Those backing the amendment include Republicans such as former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and state Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis. Democrats backing the measure include Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, state Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, and House Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis. The mayors of Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga also support passing the amendment.

To pass, the amendment must get more yes votes than no votes, as typical in any election. But those yes votes must also constitute a majority of the vote total in the gubernatorial election.

In West Tennessee, Shirley Bondon has been phone-banking, texting, canvassing and attending local events in preparation for the November vote.

Bondon is the executive director for the Black Clergy Collaborative and the African American Clergy Collective and has been working in the Memphis area with Free Hearts, an organization of formerly incarcerated women and family members of the formerly incarcerated people, to spread information about the ballot item.

"The vast number of people aren't even aware that the slavery exception exists," she said. "So the response we get is mostly surprised, and they just don't believe it's there...you have to really show it to them for them to believe it. And then there are, of course, a few outliers who are simply irate and say, 'You're lying, you're just wasting everyone's time. Stop doing that.' And then, of course, there are those people who think it's symbolic. The people who think is symbolic are people it probably doesn't impact."

Bondon said the people most impacted are those formerly incarcerated people and their families.

"It's more than symbolism, it really impacts them. They feel that [the constitution] says that they're less than human, so they very much want this language out of the constitution," she said. "And, out of respect, I think we should all know that we are much more than that and it shouldn't be there."

Not everyone agrees

The Rev. Kenneth Whalum, Jr., pastor at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills in Cordova, is among those who view the amendment as symbolic and plans to vote against it in November. Whalum said he is sick of gestures that he sees have no substance.

"My first thought was, 'Oh, great, another symbolic gesture with no substance,'" he said. "Then, of course, I thought a little deeper. I'm determined to vote no on that particular measure because it's just another symbolic gesture with no real substance. I'm sick of it."

In Whalum's eyes, the amendment does not press against the status quo ‒ which he said is the only way it could gain weight. He believes, if it were to pass in November, it could be cited in blocking "real change in our community."

"I think that this particular measure is just playing into the hands of ultra-conservative racists who will make the accusation that, 'Well, you know, slavery is already outlawed. Why are we being redundant?'" he said. Substantive change, for Whalum, would come from state-supported education, helping the county "to be very, very proactive."

Catherine Lewis, the executive director for Inward Journey African American Council, walks a line between Whalum and Bondon's views on the amendment. She sees the symbolism in the amendment, but said she wants to know what the next step is.

"[Slavery] is what has our people in the situation they are in today," Lewis said. "The wounding, the soul murdering of being kept like animals and working like dogs, that's what I think the deeper issues are. I can appreciate a symbolic gesture, and I hope that allows for a deeper thought. You can see the psychological and emotional damage that is passed down generation by generation."

Amendment vote years in the making

The amendment vote has been years in the making, due to the timeline required to pass constitutional amendments. Rep. Joe Towns, D-Memphis, began pushing for the change about six years ago, and it went on to clear multiple hurdles in the General Assembly before it finally got on the November ballot.

“It’s not a matter of left and right. It’s a matter of right or wrong,” Towns said. “It’s not partisan. We don’t ever want this to be partisan. This is a human issue that must be dealt with.”

Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison has joined Towns on the “Yes on 3” campaign.

“This has nothing to do with politics,” Faison said. “This is not about our disagreements politically, this is what’s right humanly. Moving forward, whatever message this is, I don’t want it to get muddled up with ‘I’m a Democrat’ or ‘I’m a Republican.’ We don’t want any shred of thought that any human can be owned by another human."

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 'A matter of right and wrong': Amendment 3 to ban slavery from state constitution