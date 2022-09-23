ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla, closing roads for investigation

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUzfR_0i6lvack00
Washington State Patrol

UPDATE at 7:00 p.m. PST: It has been confirmed that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was rammed by a vehicle and shot in Walla Walla at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The suspect was brought into custody, and the Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

All information was clarified by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, who also noted that no further details are available right now.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to a widescale alert from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation.

While the investigation is underway, community members are asked to avoid the area. All parts of Highway 125 south of Old Milton Highway should be avoided, as well as the area of investigation Avery St & W Poplar St.

This scene is located nearby to the Walla Walla Children’s Museum and is surrounded by businesses and homes alike.

KAPP-KVEW has developed reason to believe that a law enforcement agent was shot. However, we have yet to get ahold of authorities related to the respective agency to confirm the circumstances of this incident.

As soon as these claims have been substantiated, further details will be offered by our news staff.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Walla Walla County, WA
State
Washington State
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
KEPR

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot in Kennewick just before midnight on Friday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 800 block of S Garfield St after receiving several calls about gunshots in the area. Once on scene,...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
PROSSER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp#Shooting#Old Milton Highway
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
610KONA

Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD investigating person shot in residence

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge

NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rapid wildfire burned Kennewick roofing business off U.S. 395 near Southridge

UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23: Firefighters from across the Tri-Cities region faced many challenges while combatting a wildfire that spread to an industrial building off U.S. 395 near the Southridge area of Kennewick on Friday night. Yet through it all, the wildfire and subsequent structure fire at CentiMark Roofing were brought under control and no longer pose a...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy