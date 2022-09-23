New 353 area code to launch in south-central, southwestern Wisconsin in late 2023

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — With available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code set to run out within a year and a half, residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them.

The state’s Public Service Commission on Thursday announced the creation of the 353 area code, which is set to be in service by late next year.

In a news release, the PSC said the 353 area code will provide new customers with phone numbers; the new area code will overlay areas that are currently served by phone numbers with the 608 area code.

Existing customers with 608 area code phone numbers will keep their current numbers and will continue to make and receive calls as they do currently.

All assignable phone numbers in the 608 area code are expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2024, prompting the need for an additional area code the PSC said.

A map from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission shows the areas covered by the state’s existing area codes. Courtesy: PSC.

Currently, six area codes are in use across Wisconsin, including:

608, which covers the Madison and La Crosse areas;

414, which covers the Milwaukee area;

262, which covers southeastern Wisconsin outside Milwaukee County;

920, which covers Green Bay and the Fox Cities; and

715/534, which cover Wausau, Eau Claire, Superior and northern Wisconsin.

Plans call for another new area code, 274, to overlay the 920 area code region when phone numbers from the latter run out.

Ten-digit dialing is required for all of Wisconsin following the launch of the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.