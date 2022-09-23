Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Penns Grove, GCIT earn big wins over longtime nemeses
Last week was payback time. In a span of three days, GCIT and Penns Grove turned the tables on longtime thorns in their side and solidified strong starts to the season. Penns Grove shut out Schalick 2-0 on Friday on a pair of goals by Vincent Bonola. Ruben Dominguez and Jacob Marquez collected the assists.
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Woodstown honors Ron Udy, who had a huge impact in the community, with renovated soccer complex
Those who knew Ron Udy best will tell you that he was a big believer in family, community and the power of sports. It was only fitting that all three of those pieces came together to produce an extreme makeover of the Woodstown High School varsity soccer fields in honor of the man who brought the sport to the school in the first place.
Football: Atlantic City defeats Deptford behind big special teams plays
It was a big day for Sah’nye Degraffanreidtt, scoring two touchdowns to lead Atlantic City past Deptford 27-16 in Deptford. Although Deptford (2-2) made it a 21-16 game in the fourth quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown runs from Kevin Mosley and Saleem Washington, Raul Cabrera’s 35-yard pick-six put the game out of reach.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Unselfish approach propels Salem past Cedar Creek in showdown of regional champs
When it comes to playmakers, Salem has a variety of options. Want to run the ball? There’s four or five guys capable of moving the chains.
As showdowns go, Carson Wentz vs. Jalen Hurts was only memorable for Hurts and the Eagles
LANDOVER, Md. -- Frankly, I was kind of hoping to see Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz slug it out, toe-to-toe, the Eagles’ past and their present trading haymakers, putting on a show. This was a show where you knew where the plot was headed pretty quickly. Not much nuance....
Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others
LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
By taking advantage of Carson Wentz’s ‘issues,’ Eagles’ defensive line justifies hype
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stared across the line of scrimmage at Washington Commanders right tackle Samuel Cosmi, and it’s not difficult to imagine Graham, who loves to taunt offensive linemen, chirping at him with “I’m coming for you, fat boy.” Graham calls it a term of “endearment.”
At least 2 killed in Wildwood during ‘hectic’ pop-up H2oi car rally, mayor says
At least two people were killed following a pop-up car rally in Wildwood on Saturday and a 37-year-old man has been charged with their deaths, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident occurred Saturday night during a string of car crashes related to an “unsanctioned” car...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
NJ school denies accommodating students who identify as cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in NyQuil, the list goes on and on.
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
What is H2oi? What we know about car event linked to multiple accidents, bedlam in Wildwood.
Authorities have connected the bedlam reported Saturday in Wildwood — where police responded to multiple car accidents and helicopters were needed to airlift those injured — to an event known as H2oi or H2022, or H20i. Called an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally by local officials, H2oi is a...
Driver in fatal H2oi crash in Wildwood recently wrecked car that went airborne, dad says
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
