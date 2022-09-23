Read full article on original website
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity Poster
Bring the Black Bears to Portland, We’ve Had Enough With This Central Maine Nonsense
It's a crying shame that the University of Maine's flagship campus is nowhere close to the state's largest city. In fact, it's practically a crime. I'm sorry, but the true home for the state's largest public university should be Portland, or in the vicinity. Don't get me wrong, I fully...
foxbangor.com
Bucksport offense and defense dominant in second half for 36-15 victory over Riots
BUCKSPORT – The Golden Bucks came out on top of Orono on Friday night, 36-15. The game was about defense, and Kayden Foster stepped up. He forced a fumble just before the first half ended, and came away with a huge pick in the second half as well. With...
foxbangor.com
Nokomis wins big over Old Town behind big game from Hartsgrove
OLD TOWN – It was a big game for Nokomis’s Grady Hartsgrove, helping his team to a dominant 42-12 victory over Old Town. The Warriors took a 14-6 lead off of a touchdown and 2-pt conversion from Hartsgrove early on, and never looked back. They improve to 2-2...
Speedway 95 Results from September 24
Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Maine Campus
Geaghan’s pub opens up new options and opportunities
Geaghan’s Pub & Craft Brewery is a highly popular restaurant located in Bangor, Maine known for its tasty meals, craft brews and distinct Irish flair. The recent addition of a beer garden was constructed and completed on July 1, 2022 as a way to give customers the flexibility of outdoor dining.
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
WGME
UMaine closes dining and residence halls because there aren't enough students
(BDN) -- The University of Maine has closed one of its three dining halls and a residence hall for the fall semester, reflecting some of the lowest enrollment the Orono campus has seen in years and staffing troubles that have plagued virtually every industry. The university closed Hancock Hall, one...
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
foxbangor.com
Milbridge Elementary School students wear red for lobstermen
MILBRIDGE — Students across the state of Maine wore red to show support their local lobstermen and women, who face unprecedented challenges in new regulations and a recent red listing by Monterey Bay Aquarium. Teacher and organizer Alison Wallace was overcome with how many students participated in the initiative.
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
wabi.tv
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
foxbangor.com
Dental clinic in Monson closing
MONSON- Community Dental is closing two of it’s clinics, including the one in Monson . A statement says they need to close because of workforce shortages in dentistry made more challenging by the pandemic. They say despite active recruitment efforts, they have been unable to find qualified hygienists and...
colbyecho.news
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
foxbangor.com
Police looking for 65 year old missing man for 2 weeks
BANGOR– Bangor Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who’s absence is very uncharacteristic of him. Jeffrey Yaco,65, has missed scheduled doctor’s appointments and hasn’t been seen by his neighbors or his friend who usually provides transportation for Yaco. It’s been approximately...
Ellsworth American
Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport Area Senior Center hosts volunteer appreciation party
BUCKSPORT– The Bucksport Area Senior Center hosted a volunteer appreciation party to celebrate their hard working volunteers. According to the senior center’s Director William Foster, volunteers served and delivered 8,635 meals, while also providing activities and programs for seniors in the Bucksport area. Town Manager Susan Lessard stopped...
