Evansville, IN

WEHT Weekend: 10 things to do in the Tri-State

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Tired and bored come Saturday? Here’s some activities scattered around the Tri-State area to get you off your couch this weekend.

Madisonville

1. Tommy Ryman Comedy

Starting off, Friday night, get ready to laugh until you cry with a comedy show. Sources say the show is described as absurd, clever and disturbingly adorable. Tommy Ryman was a Semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing where he was called a one of a kind. Take friends and family to enjoy the show for some quality time.

Tickets can be purchased here .

When: September 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Madisonville Community College’s Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.

2. Macramé & Mochas

Maria Bailey from Turning of Wheel designs is teaching a fun morning class showing you the process of Macramé. You will take home multiple pairs of earrings created yourself to take home as well after enjoying either a white or dark Mocha from Campfire Roasters included in the price. The event is for those aged 12 and older with tickets only costing $25. Members will get 10% off. So come learn a unique skill that will impress yourself and others.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Delano Las Vegas)

When: September 24, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Where: Kentucky Movers and Makers located at 130 N. Seminary St.

More information is found here .

5 ways to spend your weekend in Evansville

Owensboro

3. Sunflower Music Festival at Trunnel’s

When: September 23- 25.

Where: Trunnell’s Farm Experience located at 9255 US Highway 431, Utica KY 42376.

Camp out for the weekend and enjoy local entertainment round-the-clock! Those who attend can participate in 35+ activities including an animal barnyard, corn maze, and a Sunflower field. There will also be food and drinks sold in what is described as, ” A Non-stop Adventure of Discovery and Human Connection!”

Participants can find out more here .

4. Bluegrass n’ Boogie Benefit

Bluegrass lovers have a chance to do some good for their community all while listening to bluegrass music. The evening will support Dream Riders, an organization whose mission is to provide therapeutic services for community members with physical, cognitive, emotional and social special needs. Attendees will enjoy an evening of Lanham Brothers Bluegrass while eating local BBQ, participating in events like clogging and a silent auction and more!

Dog Day Downtown returns to Evansville

When: September 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 4705 Winkler Road, Philpot, Ky 42366.

You can find more information here .

Henderson

5. Henderson Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest

When: September 24.

It may not be October yet but Henderson Brewing Company is bringing the fall with their 5th annual Oktoberfest celebration. Come drink new beer releases and eat brats while enjoying music by Rhein Valley Brass and DJ Cat Daddy Cade. Food from Tom’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Q as well as the 2022 batch of Oktoberfest’s 4 star rate Marzen will be available and more.

You can see the menu here .

6. Henderson History – Come on Down!

Henderson County Public Library invites you to show off your knowledge at their event. Trivia lovers will enjoy this event! Come learn fun facts about the history of Henderson in the teaching computer lab. There will be prizes available for those who earn them.

Where: Henderson County Public Library teaching computer lab.

When: September 24, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Patrons can register and find out more information here .

Owensboro celebrates Halloween season with Truck of Treats event

Jasper

7. Pickleball Tournament, sponsored by DC Multisport

When: September 24 – 25.

Where: John Bohnert Park.

Edgeless pickleball paddles maximize the playing surface area, but they don’t have the rubber edge that protects them if they are dropped.

Get active and enjoy an emerging sport, Pickleball! The tournament is open to all skills and ages though the maximum amount of teams per division is 12. Each team will receive giveaways, snacks, water and a sports drink when they register. Registration costs $30 per team. The ‘Battle of the Paddle’ awaits you.

More information can be found here .

Evansville

Children’s Museum of Evansville’s (cMoe) 16th Birthday Bash and Way Late Play Date

When: September 24. Birthday Bash: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Way Late Play Date: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

8. Birthday Bash

cMoe wants to celebrate 16 years of play and discovery with the whole Evansville community!

Come bring your whole family to enjoy scavenger hunts, face painting, guest readers in the theater, Daniel’s foam party and more! Parents are encouraged to bring a spare change of clothes for kids as they will get wet in the outdoor foam party.

Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby animal, Rose

9. Way Late Play Date

As the evening winds down, cMoe offers a night to relax for those over the age of 21. Adults can enjoy unlimited play, food from Smalbert’s Caterings, and adult juice boxes from Mo’s Traveling Medicine Show. There will also be dancing in the street with DJ Elo, Karaoke, Smarty Pints Trivia and more! High Score Saloon is additionally hosting an After Party.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

More information can be found here .

Mount Carmel

10. Last of ’22 Merchants Park Concert Series

Bring a lawn chair and your excitement for enjoying music! The concert will start off with Big Medicine with special guest Cage Willis. Three Shades of Grey will follow them, performing at 8 before 2 Miles Back featuring Tommy Stillwell close the show. The show is free though there might be vendors selling various food and drinks. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own drinks. More information can be found here .

When: September 24 : 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Merchants Park outdoor amphitheater.

Tell us how you spend your weekend, whether its going on a jog, going to a movie or simply just relaxing on your couch with the hashtag, #WEHTweekend.

14news.com

Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

