South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Penns Grove, GCIT earn big wins over longtime nemeses
Last week was payback time. In a span of three days, GCIT and Penns Grove turned the tables on longtime thorns in their side and solidified strong starts to the season. Penns Grove shut out Schalick 2-0 on Friday on a pair of goals by Vincent Bonola. Ruben Dominguez and Jacob Marquez collected the assists.
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Girls Tennis: Ranked Ramapo, Holy Angels win Bergen titles, Yakoff 3-time singles champ
Ramapo, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 5 Holy Angels both won Bergen County Tournament titles this past weekend at Old Tappan. Ramapo took home the Large-Schools championship while Holy Angels brought home the Small Schools crown. The title is Ramapo’s first since 2014 and 20th all-time...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
Woodstown honors Ron Udy, who had a huge impact in the community, with renovated soccer complex
Those who knew Ron Udy best will tell you that he was a big believer in family, community and the power of sports. It was only fitting that all three of those pieces came together to produce an extreme makeover of the Woodstown High School varsity soccer fields in honor of the man who brought the sport to the school in the first place.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others
LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
By taking advantage of Carson Wentz’s ‘issues,’ Eagles’ defensive line justifies hype
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stared across the line of scrimmage at Washington Commanders right tackle Samuel Cosmi, and it’s not difficult to imagine Graham, who loves to taunt offensive linemen, chirping at him with “I’m coming for you, fat boy.” Graham calls it a term of “endearment.”
Jets’ rookie Garrett Wilson leaves game with rib injury in first half vs. Bengals: How serious is it? (UPDATE)
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson left the first half of Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals with a rib injury. His return is questionable. He went down on the field after taking a hard hit and was able to walk off the field to the tunnel. UPDATE: Not much...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown reveals plans for Batman cape he wore after TD vs. Commanders
The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
With Giants’ Kadarius Toney likely out, will Kenny Golladay get more playing time vs. Cowboys?
All eyes — or at least many eyes — will be on Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Monday night. Will he be spotted on the sideline for most of the Giants’ Week 3 home game against the Cowboys? Or will he actually play a substantial number of snaps (unlike last week)?
Jets’ Quincy Williams carted off field with scary ankle injury vs. Bengals
Another injured Jets player left the field during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off of the field in the second half. Williams was injured stopping Bengals running back Chris Evans short of the marker on third down, deep in Jets territory. Williams leg bent awkwardly and immediately making the tackle went down grabbing at his lower left leg near the Cincinnati sideline. Members of the Bengals’ medical staff reached Williams before the Jets trainers did.
No quarterback controversy for Jets: Joe Flacco booed by fans in loss to Bengals
New York Jets fans rained down boos on quarterback Joe Flacco in Sunday’s 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Some even chanted for third-string quarterback Mike White. Flacco struggled in his third consecutive start, finishing 28-of-52 for 285 yards with four turnovers — he...
Did Buccaneers’ Tom Brady steal free-agent WR from Giants’ clutches?
It seems the coaching staff thought the Giants didn’t have enough drama among their wide receivers with Kadarius Toney’s persistent injuries, Kenny Golladay’s soap opera, and Darius Slayton’s fall from grace, so they aggressively pursued free agent Cole Beasley, who made headlines last year as a vaccine denier.
Former All-Pro center inducted into Jets Ring of Honor on Sunday vs. Bengals
Former Jets All-Pro center Nick Mangold was met with roaring applause as he was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sporting his Ring of Honor green blazer, Mangold addressed the crowd. “When I was drafted in 2006 I...
Jets show they have figured nothing out with series of disastrous mistakes in 27-12 loss to Bengals
Sunday brought a huge opportunity for the New York Jets. Against the scuffling Bengals, the Jets could prove that they had learned from the mistakes that crushed them in the first two games of the season. And thanks to their ridiculous Week 2 escape act in Cleveland, the Jets were in position to climb above .500 for the first time since September of 2018.
