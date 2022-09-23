ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others

LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown reveals plans for Batman cape he wore after TD vs. Commanders

The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
Jets’ Quincy Williams carted off field with scary ankle injury vs. Bengals

Another injured Jets player left the field during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off of the field in the second half. Williams was injured stopping Bengals running back Chris Evans short of the marker on third down, deep in Jets territory. Williams leg bent awkwardly and immediately making the tackle went down grabbing at his lower left leg near the Cincinnati sideline. Members of the Bengals’ medical staff reached Williams before the Jets trainers did.
Jets show they have figured nothing out with series of disastrous mistakes in 27-12 loss to Bengals

Sunday brought a huge opportunity for the New York Jets. Against the scuffling Bengals, the Jets could prove that they had learned from the mistakes that crushed them in the first two games of the season. And thanks to their ridiculous Week 2 escape act in Cleveland, the Jets were in position to climb above .500 for the first time since September of 2018.
