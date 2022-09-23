Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Shakur Stevenson Defeats Conceicao in Newark!
By Ken Hissner: At the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey on Friday over ESPN Bob Arum (Top Rank) in the Main Event in a non-title bout 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, former WBO Feather and WBC & WBO Super Featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson lost his title at the scales coming in 1.6 overweight but easily defeated the 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist No. 2 ranked Robson Conceicao of Brazil over 12 rounds scoring a lone knockdown.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Ex-Lincoln HS Star Running Back Israel Abanikanda Tears Up 177 Yards, 4 TDs for Pittsburgh in 45-21 Win Over URI
University of Pittsburgh and former PSAL’s Lincoln High School’s (Brooklyn) running back Israel “Izzy” Abanikanda enjoyed game for the ages, as he went off today for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in the Panthers’ 45-24 home win over the University of Rhode Island.
NYPD Has Multiple Rappers Removed From Rolling Loud New York – Report
Multiple New York City drill rappers including 22Gz, Sha EK and Ron Suno have reportedly been yanked from the upcoming 2022 Rolling Loud New York festival at the request of the New York Police Department. Rolling Loud NY is set to kick off tomorrow (Sept. 23), at Citi Field in...
QSR Web
White Castle inducts hip-hop artist Fat Joe into Cravers Hall of Fame
White Castle has inducted hip-hop artist Fat Joe into its hall of fame, according to a press release. The ceremony occurred at the White Castle on 1677 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. The White Castle Town Crier, dressed in full regalia including a navy-blue coat and breeches topped with a tricorn hat, inducted the hip hopper into the Cravers Hall of Fame. A booth in the restaurant is now known as the "Fat Joe Lean Back Booth," a nod to his 2004 classic song and in his honor.
NYPD pursues speedy justice as drag racers, daredevils remain a problem on NYC streets, highways
It’s a cat and mouse game — but the mice drive too fast and recklessly and are not always held accountable, even when cops nab them. “You can’t catch me. You’re stupid,” driver Oscar Malik, 28, allegedly taunted out-of-earshot cops in a police cruiser who spotted him as he roared on the Long Island Expressway in March 2021 at a speed police believe hit 117 mph. They did catch him, but off the ...
New York Drill Rappers Removed From the Rolling Loud Bill at Request of NYPD
At least three rappers associated with New York’s drill scene have been removed from the lineup of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival at request of the City of New York Police Department, The New York Times reports. Those who have been named are the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno, as well as Brooklyn’s 22Gz. The removals come just one day before the weekend-long festival is set to begin at Queens’ Citi Field.
Rolling Loud New York Removes Three Drill Rappers From Lineup at City’s Behest
Rolling Loud New York is scheduled to take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York this weekend, but three drill rappers initially expected to perform have been axed from the lineup. At the request of Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Police Department, Bronx native Sha Ek, Brooklyn’s 22Gz and Ron Suno, another Bronx-born rapper, won’t be allowed to participate in what has become one of the biggest rap festivals in the country based on a potential for violence. Speaking to Variety, Sha Ek’s manager, Stanley “Noodles” Davis, was baffled by the NYPD’s decision, especially since his client has...
Man, 28, dropped off in front of Brooklyn hospital with fatal gunshot wounds
A 28-year-old man was left in front of a Brooklyn hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead, officials said.
Time Out Global
The first-ever Nike store just opened in the Bronx
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in robbery, trio sought: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, described by police as in his 30s, was working in the shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked […]
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
VIDEO: Mercedes driver fatally shot by Bronx carjackers after going out to meet someone: ‘Told his mom he would be right back’
A Bronx Mercedes-Benz driver ran out to meet someone only to be fatally shot by carjackers. Jose Alvarado, 45, was shot in the head during the carjacking in Hunts Point at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, cops and the victim’s family said. Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows three men confronting Alvarado on the sidewalk outside his parked Mercedes-Benz on Hunts Point Ave. near ...
2 men shot in Brooklyn, police investigating
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Brooklyn.It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say the men, both in their 40s, were shot near Van Buren Street and Lafayette Avenue.One man was shot in the stomach. The other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.So far, no arrests and no word on what led to the gun violence.
jcitytimes.com
Early Morning Shooting Reported in Greenville
A man was apparently shot early this morning in Greenville. A radio report indicated that at approximately 3 a.m. a man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry’s Lounge, which is located at 102 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The Jersey City Times...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
theforumnewsgroup.com
Members of Violent ‘Bully Gang’ Charged in Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn charging 26 defendants, including nine members and associates of the violent NYC-based street gang known as the “Bully Gang” with various offenses, including racketeering, murder, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms offenses. The superseding indictment includes new charges against the following members and associates of the Bully Gang for three murders and one attempted murder in Brooklyn and Queens committed in2018 and 2020:
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
