Morant named one of the NBA’s top 10 players

MEMPHIS – Coming off a year where Ja Morant was named second team All-NBA and the league’s Most Improved Player, all while leading the Grizzlies to the second best record in the NBA, more high praise for the prized Grizzlies point guard.

With a new season set to start in just a matter of weeks, Morant named as one of the NBA’s top ten players. Number nine actually, in ESPN’s rankings of the Top 100 players in the league.

Morant falling between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Some pretty elite company.

Overall, the Grizzlies have five players, Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke on the top 100 list.

