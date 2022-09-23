ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

foxbangor.com

Camden Hills defense holds strong in victory in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH – The Windjammers came to Ellsworth Friday ready to spoil the Eagles’ homecoming, and that’s exactly what they did with a 31-14 victory. The Windjammers offense got rolling when Owen Reynolds found Dylan Lowe for a deep touchdown to open the scoring. With the win, Camden Hills picks up their first victory of the year, and Ellsworth/Sumner is still looking to get in the win column.
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor scores first, but Skowhegan dominates second half for big win over Rams

BANGOR – After Bangor opened up scoring, taking a 7-0 lead, the Riverhawks poured in 47 unanswered points for their fourth straight win to start the year. Skowhegan answered the Rams’ opening touchdown with two scores in the first quarter, and a 27-0 second half to improve to 4-0 on the season. They look to make it five straight on Friday when they head to Gardiner. Bangor is still looking for their first victory, and they head to Thornton Academy for Week 5.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Nokomis wins big over Old Town behind big game from Hartsgrove

OLD TOWN – It was a big game for Nokomis’s Grady Hartsgrove, helping his team to a dominant 42-12 victory over Old Town. The Warriors took a 14-6 lead off of a touchdown and 2-pt conversion from Hartsgrove early on, and never looked back. They improve to 2-2...
OLD TOWN, ME
foxbangor.com

Higgins, Bulldogs’ ground game too much for Witches in 41-20 victory

BREWER – Parker Higgins had the Bulldogs’ ground game rolling all night in Brewer, leading Lawrence to a 41-20 victory. Lawrence opened the second half with two touchdowns from Higgins on consecutive drives, extending the lead to 35-6. Eventually, Brewer’s offense would get clicking for two late scores, but Lawrence was too much.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
BANGOR, ME
colbyecho.news

Gravy train stops in Waterville

The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?

Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Bar Harbor | 12 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Bar Harbor

Located on Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor is the gateway to the wilderness of nearby Acadia National Park. Cadillac Mountain towers above the park, offering sweeping vistas of the town, the bay, and the Cranberry Islands. Mountains border the sand beach, and the Shore Path traverses the inland waterway overlooking...
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Low enrollment numbers spark campus changes

ORONO — The University of Maine in Orono has decided to shut down Wells Central Dining and Hancock Hall due to low enrollment this fall semester. Executive director, Dick Young said this was expected. “That’s something that’s a national trend that’s going on out there we’re experiencing with a...
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe

A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
CARIBOU, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA

The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 24 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 24. Chandler Wilson, 46, of Bucksport,...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine

The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
CASTINE, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Man Killed in Gardiner Saturday After Being Rear-Ended

According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead after the BMW he was driving on Interstate 95 in Gardiner Saturday morning was rear-ended by another vehicle. Moss said the driver of a BWM was rear-ended by another vehicle near mile...
GARDINER, ME
WPFO

Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert

CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
CARIBOU, ME

