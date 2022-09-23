Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Junior guard Trey Galloway has returned to full live action as IU basketball opens practice
Indiana appears to be a healthy team as the Hoosiers open practice for the 2022-23 season this week. The lone player who is known to have had a major offseason procedure was Trey Galloway, and right on schedule with the opening of practice, he is unlimited and back to live action. Even that timing was a bit conservative just to make sure the junior guard didn’t push his repaired groin unnecessarily.
btpowerhouse.com
Indiana Offers 2024 Small Forward Tyler Betsey
Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Tyler Betsey. Betsey comes out of Windsor, Connecticut and is currently unrated by the national recruiting services. Verbal Commits lists him at 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds and he certainly appears to be a rising player out of the northeast on the 2024 trail. Along with Indiana, he also has offers from Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, UConn, and Xavier among others.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Indiana unable to recover from disastrous first half in loss to Cincinnati
Brief Recap: Indiana entered Saturday’s game facing big odds for a matchup against Cincinnati. In the end, the Hoosiers battled back from an early hole but fell flat. Coming out to start the game, the Hoosiers faced an early 10-3 hold as the Bearcats were swinging early. A 75-yard touchdown pass was the first score of the game before the Bearcats really poured it on in the second quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/23)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. With a combined 945 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
wrtv.com
Former Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson dies after cancer battle
INDIANAPOLIS — Tim Hankinson, who as head coach led the Indy Eleven to its first championship, has died after a battle with cancer, according to the team. In a statement on Twitter, the Indy Eleven said Hankinson always represented the club with class. Current Indy Eleven head coach Mark...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
WTHI
Girls Golf Regional Championship from Country Oaks Golf Club
Castle captures the Regional Championship with Bedford North Lawrence and Gibson Southern also advancing in the team State Tournament. South Knox's Trinity Dubbs shot a 75 which was good enough for her to qualify for the individual State Tournament for the third straight year.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Elmo's, curry goat and duck bowling: A travel writer's guide to eating and playing in Indy
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Just a three-hour drive from Chicago, the city of Indianapolis isn't the first destination most people think of when they are planning a vacation. But, I'd humbly ask them to reconsider. Indianapolis is a beautiful city of just under a million residents, and an up-and-coming foodie scene that rivals many in the Midwest.
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below. Week 6 Scores:. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
sent-trib.com
Elmwood grad is ‘star farmer’
WAYNE – Zane Hagemeyer has turned a love of cattle into a business, and that business may earn him national recognition. The 2021 Elmwood High School graduate is one of four finalists for an FFA American Star Farmer award. Hagemeyer grew up in a family that farms, but he...
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
Comments / 0