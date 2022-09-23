ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

WGAL

Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies

A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Howard County Motel Shooter Sentenced For Attempting To Kill Woman

A man who opened fire at a woman inside a Maryland motel will spend decades in prison following his sentencing, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Laurel resident Christopher Shan Mason, 47, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 23, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a Howard County jury over the summer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle highway crash shuts down I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on I-283 in Dauphin County late Sunday evening. According to 511PA, the crash occurred on I-283 southbound between Exit 2 – PA 441 and Exit 1B – Eisenhower Blvd/PA 230. Traffic was shut down before 11 p.m. and later reopened with a lane restriction.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Richard N “Dick” Sprankle 1932~2022

Richard N “Dick” Sprankle, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at home on Thursday, September 22 2022. Born June 17, 1932, in Tyrone, PA he was the son of the late Curtin A. and Sarah M. Wyland Sprankle. A U.S. Army veteran, he served for 7 years...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”. “I’m...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Commissioners Provide Boost To Affordable Housing

The Franklin County Commissioners expanded their efforts to support affordable homes in local communities by allocating $10,000 in Housing Trust Funds to Waynesboro Community and Human Services (WCHS) to pilot its Safe Housing Fund. The commissioners approved the allocation during the board’s Sept. 14 public meeting. WCHS works with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

