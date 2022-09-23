Read full article on original website
WGAL
Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies
A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
abc27.com
CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
Howard County Motel Shooter Sentenced For Attempting To Kill Woman
A man who opened fire at a woman inside a Maryland motel will spend decades in prison following his sentencing, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Laurel resident Christopher Shan Mason, 47, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 23, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a Howard County jury over the summer.
Pa. Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County is worth $250,000
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Cumberland County on Sept. 22 is worth $250,000, lottery officials said. The ticket matched all five balls drawn - 2-9-20-36-39. Turkey Hill, 6708 Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Twp., will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lottery...
WGAL
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle highway crash shuts down I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on I-283 in Dauphin County late Sunday evening. According to 511PA, the crash occurred on I-283 southbound between Exit 2 – PA 441 and Exit 1B – Eisenhower Blvd/PA 230. Traffic was shut down before 11 p.m. and later reopened with a lane restriction.
abc27.com
Man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County courthouse
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”. According to...
Police find brown pit bull in Dauphin County, looking for owner
A brown pit bull with a minion collar has been found in Lower Paxton Township, and is waiting for his humans to pick him up and take him home. The Lower Paxton Police Department dispatched to the 4300 block of Beechwood Lane at around 11:15 p.m. Friday to pick up the dog.
Richard N “Dick” Sprankle 1932~2022
Richard N “Dick” Sprankle, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at home on Thursday, September 22 2022. Born June 17, 1932, in Tyrone, PA he was the son of the late Curtin A. and Sarah M. Wyland Sprankle. A U.S. Army veteran, he served for 7 years...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”. “I’m...
Commissioners Provide Boost To Affordable Housing
The Franklin County Commissioners expanded their efforts to support affordable homes in local communities by allocating $10,000 in Housing Trust Funds to Waynesboro Community and Human Services (WCHS) to pilot its Safe Housing Fund. The commissioners approved the allocation during the board’s Sept. 14 public meeting. WCHS works with...
Chick-fil-A was blocked from opening at this prominent location; here’s what’s coming to this busy corner
A piece of land in Camp Hill that for years was the proposed space for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant that was ultimately rejected, has been leased to another company. Chase Bank has leased space at the corner of Chestnut and 32nd Streets, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A land...
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
