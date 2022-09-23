ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini

While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game

Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
25newsnow.com

IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

For the ISSCS 'Homers,' there really is no place like home

East of Beech Street and north of Fort Jesse Road in Normal, there’s a neighborhood that looks different from the rest. Old brick homes — some occupied, some empty — are positioned on quaint, tree lined lanes surrounding the Normal Community Activity Center. On the other side...
NORMAL, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids

A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
PEORIA, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store

Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
106.9 KROC

Video Shows Alligator Floating Through Illinois Waterpark’s Lazy River

It's a couple of weeks past swimming pool season in the Midwest, and that's a good thing for one waterpark in Illinois that had an alligator in their lazy river. According to the video by the Scoville Zoo in Decatur, Illinois, the 39-year-old alligator known as G spent some time in the Splash Cove waterpark's lazy river, as the last swimmer of the season.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU students speak out about student safety in reaction to Pub II crash

Two Illinois State University students were put in critical condition after being struck by a motor vehicle outside the Pub II building at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15. The Normal Police Department and Normal Fire Department responded to the incident to give aid to the victims. One victim was life-flighted to a hospital in Champaign.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bartonville pigs ready for their forever farm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm. The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. PCAPS staff said...
BARTONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homestore flooded after water main break

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville in Peoria is redirecting customers to its East Peoria location after a water main break flooded the building, according to an employee of the store. At this time, WMBD is working to learn more information about the incident. This...
PEORIA, IL

