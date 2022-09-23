MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton probably won’t be available for the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist this summer. “Hopefully soon after that.” the three-time All-Star said Sunday at the Bucks’ Media Day event. Middleton said he played through the wrist injury late last season before undergoing surgery. He was wearing a cast for much of the offseason before having it removed two weeks ago. “Sometime around after the All-Star break, I just felt it during one game and it kind of just never went away,” Middleton said. “It wasn’t too painful, just something that was going to have to be fixed at some point.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 34 MINUTES AGO