ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

'Bougie' beginnings: Former executive chef opens Funky Forte food truck in Cottage Hill

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

Millbrook native Amber Bonds never tried too hard to escape her fate as a cook. “It was easy, like breathing. I say I chose it, but it kind of chose me and I didn’t really have a choice. So, here we are.”

The former Vintage Café sous chef and Grove Station executive chef decided to open her own place, Funky Forte . She’s starting small — Bonds set up a stationary food truck behind Hilltop Public House in Cottage Hill .

But the busy street is already full of her creations, and her personality.

“We have people (drive) by and say, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘What are you doing? We’re serving food out here,’” Bonds laughed. “They ask us what we have, and it’s weird because we have everything from sinfully fried, to greener options, fresh sandwiches, wraps, and so on.”

Funky Forte specializes in artisan sandwiches, fresh vegetables, and other elevated gastropub food. “I guess the word is ‘bougie,’ so let’s just throw bougie out there,” Bonds says. Brunch items have included blueberry bourbon pecan French brioche toast and a “snack boat” with grilled bread, cheeses, salami, and habanero jelly.

Prices are about $10 to $15.

“Food should be fun. It shouldn’t be stuffy,” she said. “It should be something you create, and you think it’s so sexy you want everybody to eat it. It has something for everyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUYar_0i6ls9tR00

Her food truck is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. She's planning to celebrate with a grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Bonds said while at Vintage Cafe she would often see Andrew Szymanski and Will O’Connor come in to plan Cottage Hill development, including Hilltop Public House, and said she got excited about the neighborhood. It’s the city’s oldest neighborhood, but it’s also a place that she said is full of young families and has a lot of potential.

She has dreams for her own business, too. She’d like to add another food truck for events and eventually open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2935n7_0i6ls9tR00

“I want to see things that bring people together,” Bonds said. “I want to see people walking down the sidewalks, and pushing strollers, and walking dogs. When you create that, then more people will come and open other things.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 'Bougie' beginnings: Former executive chef opens Funky Forte food truck in Cottage Hill

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
WTVM

Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
OPELIKA, AL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Montgomery AL

Montgomery is Alabama’s capital city and the former capital of the Confederate States during the Civil War. Founded in 1813, the city is the cultural capital of the state and the launching pad from which Civil Rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks paved the way for the South’s Civil Rights uprising during the ’50s and ’60s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Food & Drinks
Montgomery, AL
Lifestyle
City
Millbrook, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Opelika-Auburn News

National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes

National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes. Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Opelika Man Killed in Lee County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash. State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

City of Prattville approves purchase of ice rink

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office. Lisa Byrd, the Mayor’s executive assistant, confirmed the city’s purchase, which was approved during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held Wednesday. Additional details about the purchase were not...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Stall Info#Sous Chef#Food Truck#Executive Chef#Food Drink#Grove Station#Hilltop Public House#French
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.  The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.  Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details. 
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck

An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

SHERIFF'S SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of an execution on a judgment issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson a County, Alabama in Case No. Case No.: CV-2012-000209.00 on or about August 20, 2013, for a total of $222,315.01 plus interest which has accrued since that date, plus costs in which William B. Cashion, et. al. is the Plaintiff and Steven Mark Hayden, et.al. is the Defendant, as well as the Final Judgment in Elmore County Case Number CV-2017-900189.00 on or about January 22, 2022 wherein certain deeds and subsequent deeds were declared to be void I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October ,2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Parcel: Commence at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 87°09'19" East, along one-half section line, 295.15 ft to an iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 38°08'59" East, 299.20 ft to an iron pin; thence South 53°11'36" East, 532.67 ft to an iron pin on the north right of way of Alabama Highway No. 14, Tallassee Highway, 80' R.O.W.; thence southwesterly, along said right of way and curve to the right, having a radius of 2683.62 ft, 299.84 ft, chord being South 70°07'06" West, 229.77 ft to an iron pin; thence leaving said right of way, North 17°43'53" West, 99.77 ft to an iron pin; thence North 57°30'16" West, 98.56 ft to an iron pin on the south line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, thence North 87°09'19" West, along one-half section line, 282.06 ft to the point of beginning. Parcel ID: 17-02-10-0-000-002.001 Property address: 76297 Tallassee Hwy, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Any and all properties described above are subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor has one been requested. Purchasers are solely and exclusively responsible for their own title history searches and accuracy of legal descriptions and the consequences thereof. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

I-85 NB crash causing delays before Taylor Road exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALGO reports the wreck is currently blocking the left lanes, the left shoulder and the right shoulder. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy