ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Prattville buys 'ice' skating rink for holiday attraction

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Aj4z_0i6ls80i00

PRATTVILLE — It was such a hit during last year's Christmas celebrations that the City of Prattville has decided to buy an "ice" skating rink of its own.

The holiday attraction, which had a slippery jelly-like substance spread over a plastic base, was set up near the mill pond downtown. The city rented the rink and skates from an Arizona company for about $20,000. Folks paid $5 each to spend about half an hour sliding on the rink during the month it was open.

About 10,000 people skated at the rink, Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. said.

"It was very popular," Gillespie said. "Prattville is becoming known for our family friendly Christmas celebrations."

The City Council during its Tuesday night meeting approved spending about $50,000 to purchase a rink of its own.

"I think it's great," said Donna Hull, of Prattville. "People are always saying there's nothing to do in Prattville. Well, they have never seen us at Christmas."

Hull said she and her husband, Curtis, brought their grandchildren downtown several times to skate.

Did she and the hubby ever partake?

"Oh, good Lord, no!" she said with a laugh. "We both know how to roller skate, but we are too old to learn ice skating."

The money for the rink comes from a budget surplus fund in the parks and recreation department. About four years ago, Gillespie started a program that allows departments to keep a portion of any budget surplus it has at the end of the fiscal year. There's a 10% cut that goes to the city's reserve funds, with the rest going back to the department's budget.

Spending for the next fiscal year isn't docked to reflect any surplus, the mayor said.

"I wanted to get rid of that, 'Spend it or lose it,' mentality when it came to budgets," he said. "This allows a department to benefit from being responsible when it comes to spending."

Costs for the rink not covered from the budget surplus fund in the parks and rec department will come from higher-than-expected revenue collections in the department, said Daniel Oakley, the city's finance director.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

City of Prattville approves purchase of ice rink

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office. Lisa Byrd, the Mayor’s executive assistant, confirmed the city’s purchase, which was approved during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held Wednesday. Additional details about the purchase were not...
PRATTVILLE, AL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Montgomery AL

Montgomery is Alabama’s capital city and the former capital of the Confederate States during the Civil War. Founded in 1813, the city is the cultural capital of the state and the launching pad from which Civil Rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks paved the way for the South’s Civil Rights uprising during the ’50s and ’60s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Tropical Storm Ian is force people on the coast to get ready, the Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency is warning people in the River Region to be prepared as well. EMA director Christina Thornton says the agency has seen communities destroyed due to severe weather...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Alabama Government
City
Prattville, AL
Prattville, AL
Government
Troy Messenger

Byrd Drugs sold

Joe Watson walked into his home and said to his wife, “It’s time.”. Evelyn Watson nodded in agreement. “I have always been told that you know when it’s time to retire,” Joe Watson said, with a smile. “I knew ‘that’ day that it was time.”
TROY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

SHERIFF'S SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of an execution on a judgment issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson a County, Alabama in Case No. Case No.: CV-2012-000209.00 on or about August 20, 2013, for a total of $222,315.01 plus interest which has accrued since that date, plus costs in which William B. Cashion, et. al. is the Plaintiff and Steven Mark Hayden, et.al. is the Defendant, as well as the Final Judgment in Elmore County Case Number CV-2017-900189.00 on or about January 22, 2022 wherein certain deeds and subsequent deeds were declared to be void I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October ,2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Parcel: Commence at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 87°09'19" East, along one-half section line, 295.15 ft to an iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 38°08'59" East, 299.20 ft to an iron pin; thence South 53°11'36" East, 532.67 ft to an iron pin on the north right of way of Alabama Highway No. 14, Tallassee Highway, 80' R.O.W.; thence southwesterly, along said right of way and curve to the right, having a radius of 2683.62 ft, 299.84 ft, chord being South 70°07'06" West, 229.77 ft to an iron pin; thence leaving said right of way, North 17°43'53" West, 99.77 ft to an iron pin; thence North 57°30'16" West, 98.56 ft to an iron pin on the south line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, thence North 87°09'19" West, along one-half section line, 282.06 ft to the point of beginning. Parcel ID: 17-02-10-0-000-002.001 Property address: 76297 Tallassee Hwy, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Any and all properties described above are subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor has one been requested. Purchasers are solely and exclusively responsible for their own title history searches and accuracy of legal descriptions and the consequences thereof. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Pike County vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Headland Rams are fresh off their first region win of the season, knocking off Rehobeth in week four. Tonight the Rams welcome in a 3A team in Pike County. Pike County wins 18-13.
HEADLAND, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Ice Skating#Local Life#Hull City#What To Do#Travel Info#Parks And Recreation#Travel Destinations#The City Council
altoday.com

Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program

A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Letters to the editor: Auburn should ditch Harsin and pay up front for a quality coach

In 2008, AU fired a 7-5 Tommy Tuberville and hired Gene Chizik, who was 5-7 at Iowa State. Despite Chizik winning a national championship at AU, he was an awful head coach so was fired following his disastrous 2012 season. Next up was an inexperienced Gus Malzahn who was terminated in 2020 with a massive buyout compliments of fired president Steven Leath. Recently departed Athletic Director Allen Greene then saddled AU with his own bad hire, Bryan Harsin, who likely won’t last until Christmas as the AU head coach.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WSFA

MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say

A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat

A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
WSFA

Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
MILLBROOK, AL
Alabama Now

Two dead in Alabama house fire

Two Alabama residents died in a structure fire Tuesday, local fire officials reported. Clanton, Alabama, Fire Department and the Clanton Police Department responded to the fire at 1:15 a.m. after a call had been made to 911 by a neighbor. “Upon arrival, a residential structure was found to be fully...
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

3 injured after crash, I-85 SB near Forest Avenue exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 85 southbound. The three-vehicle crash happened near the Forest Avenue/Mulberry Street Exit, according to Sgt. E. McGriff. Three passengers had minor injuries from the crash. Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound experienced...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy