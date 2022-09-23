Prattville buys 'ice' skating rink for holiday attraction

PRATTVILLE — It was such a hit during last year's Christmas celebrations that the City of Prattville has decided to buy an "ice" skating rink of its own.

The holiday attraction, which had a slippery jelly-like substance spread over a plastic base, was set up near the mill pond downtown. The city rented the rink and skates from an Arizona company for about $20,000. Folks paid $5 each to spend about half an hour sliding on the rink during the month it was open.

About 10,000 people skated at the rink, Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. said.

"It was very popular," Gillespie said. "Prattville is becoming known for our family friendly Christmas celebrations."

The City Council during its Tuesday night meeting approved spending about $50,000 to purchase a rink of its own.

"I think it's great," said Donna Hull, of Prattville. "People are always saying there's nothing to do in Prattville. Well, they have never seen us at Christmas."

Hull said she and her husband, Curtis, brought their grandchildren downtown several times to skate.

Did she and the hubby ever partake?

"Oh, good Lord, no!" she said with a laugh. "We both know how to roller skate, but we are too old to learn ice skating."

The money for the rink comes from a budget surplus fund in the parks and recreation department. About four years ago, Gillespie started a program that allows departments to keep a portion of any budget surplus it has at the end of the fiscal year. There's a 10% cut that goes to the city's reserve funds, with the rest going back to the department's budget.

Spending for the next fiscal year isn't docked to reflect any surplus, the mayor said.

"I wanted to get rid of that, 'Spend it or lose it,' mentality when it came to budgets," he said. "This allows a department to benefit from being responsible when it comes to spending."

Costs for the rink not covered from the budget surplus fund in the parks and rec department will come from higher-than-expected revenue collections in the department, said Daniel Oakley, the city's finance director.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.