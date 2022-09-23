ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Haven't visited a Bucks County library in a while? Collections now include disco lights, tools and more

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

It’s time to start thinking beyond books when it comes to your local library.

All over the country libraries are expanding their collections to offer both fun and practical items to borrow, and the Bucks County Free Library is no exception.

By providing uncommon items like telescopes and ukuleles, people have the opportunity take what they’re reading and experience them first hand, explained Holly Ambrose, collection management director for the Bucks County Free Library.

“Our goal in the beginning was to satisfy curiosity for both children and adults. We wanted to offer different things you might not think of or might not know about,” Ambrose said.

In starting out its non-book collection, the library initially focused on educational toys and cooperative board games, but has since grown its catalog over the years to include hundreds of items — from stud finders and musical washboards to ladder ball and telescopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6Pzg_0i6ls1pd00

Banned Books Week in Bucks County: With book challenges on the rise, Banned Books Week aims to turn the page on censorship

Whether spurring interest in a new hobby or providing a useful tool for a weekend project, Ambrose said the collection has been helpful to their patrons in a number of surprising ways.

“We have metal detectors which someone borrowed from us to find a lost wedding ring in his backyard. It worked out and he found it,” she said.

The library has also built up its party supply collection. Browse the shelves and you might find a karaoke machine, disco and strobe lighting, a bubble machine and more. Backyard games, like cornhole and bocce ball, are available to borrow as well.

“We’re always looking for new things to circulate. If someone was to have a kid’s party, you’re not going to want to go out and buy a fog machine. We wanted to offer things you wouldn’t normally want to buy, but could add another element to the party,” Ambrose said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrMaM_0i6ls1pd00

For subscribers: Is Woke PA behind the controversial Central Bucks library policy? A look at origin of 'book ban'

More: Pennridge school board could limit student expression, employee 'advocacy,' books

To discover all the non-book items the library has to offer, check out their online catalog and type non-book into the search bar.

Items in circulation at one of the seven library branch locations — Bensalem, Doylestown, Langhorne, Levittown, Perkasie, Quakertown or Yardley-Makefield — can be placed on hold and it will be delivered to whichever branch you choose.

However, items listed at one of the 11 district member libraries, which are also included in the online catalog, must be checked out directly from that location. Each of the these libraries run independently and have their own unique collections.

“If you haven’t checked out your library in a while, check them out now. You will be surprised at what your library has,” said Kim Ingram, director of the Southampton Free Library .

Southampton is among some of the district libraries to offer museum passes to places like the Mütter Museum, Academy of Natural Sciences, The Bucks County Children’s Museum or Elmwood Park Zoo.

“Our most popular thing by far is our museum passes and for good reason because its expensive for a family to purchase these themselves,” Ingram said.

“It’s also an opportunity to enrich our community, another thing we can pass on to people and introduce them to places they might not be aware of,” she added.

Museum passes, along with hotspot and Roku devices, can be reserved using the Southampton Free Library’s online reservation system . Each library has its own rules for reserving certain items, so be sure to contact that location directly.

Other items in Southampton’s non-book collection include knitting needles, a disc golf set, an extensive collection of board games and their seed library.

“We’re not your average library,” Ingram said, pointing out that libraries must continually adapt to stay relevant in their communities.

“We have to pay attention to our communities, pay attention to what’s going on and meet their needs — or else people will forget about us and that would be a detriment to society,” she said.

“I feel like it’s one of those places that’s for everybody, with equal access to information, no judgment and a place where everyone is welcome. To lose a library would be tragic.”

What happened to the donated book funds: Central Bucks received $7,300 for anti-racism books. Why it's giving the money back

For subscribers: Widow of late Hatboro police officer shares pain, strength in memoir: 'Ryan showed me how to love, be loved'

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Haven't visited a Bucks County library in a while? Collections now include disco lights, tools and more

Comments / 2

Related
WHYY

Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022

Larger-than-life banned books are walking through downtown Doylestown, Bucks County, on Saturday evening. The marchers are dressed as books that have been banned across the United States. The books, including “Lawn Boy,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Bluest Eye,” depict LGBTQ themes, racism, and some have sexual explicit scenes.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quakertown, PA
City
Levittown, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Library, PA
City
Southampton, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project

SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads

Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Offroad bikes and ATVs pass through Conshohockens in mass almost year to the day from last visit

Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown

It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
HELLERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Seed Library#Local Life#Roku Devices#Disco#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest

EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Norristown Times Herald

One Book One Norristown to kick off programming Saturday

NORRISTOWN — Efforts to improve community literacy will formally begin this weekend with the launch of One Book One Norristown. Created in partnership with the Greater Norristown NAACP, the Literacy Council of Norristown and the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library, One Book One Norristown was first introduced back in February at a Read Across America event at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy