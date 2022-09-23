ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Liz Swaine
 3 days ago
Experience The ‘new’ Noble Savage; the best of the old, plus! Art abounds Saturday as Big Sun Studios returns with an afternoon of visual & audio works and night falls on an urban art scene filled with poets and painters, food, and drink. Laugh a little or a lot at two comedy shows Saturday night and meet agent Gracie Hart, beautiful, dangerous and a little bit congenial at Robinson Film Center’s Heels & Reels. Set the GPS to fun in our #CoolDowntown.

1.All the food, music, and camaraderie of The Noble Savage is back! Downtown’s iconic gathering spot for eats, spirits, and live tunes has reopened its doors and you’re invited in. Enjoy lunch specials beginning at 11 am Monday, and live music Wednesday- Saturday. It’s the Noble Savage that you remember, and more! When: Open Mon.- Saturday at 11 am, through dinner and into the night. Where: 417 Texas Street. Cost: Various. Info: Fb/thenoblesavageshreveport.com

2. It’s an afternoon of art at 619 Edwards Street Saturday. Painter Uriah Oxford has dressed up the walls and musician Alan Dyson will adorn the airwaves at Uriah’s gallery opening at Big Sun Studios. The Uriah Oxford Exhibition opens at 2, Dyson’s tunes kick off at 4, Uriah’s artist talk wraps the day up at 5 pm. Come see (and hear) the creativity at Big Sun. When: Sat., Sept. 24, 2-5ish. Where: 619 Edwards St. Free admission. Info: Fb/big sun studios

3. Don’t let your art end early Saturday! Gallery Ink Tattoo invites you to their Urban Art Show & Afterparty that rolls until 2 am. See and hear the work of artists Connie Eaton, Ren, Laniya Mitchell and poets Phoenix Laterina Taylor & Ophy Jae. It will be a night filled with live performances, food, cocktails, and good times. Semi-formal dress, please. When: Sat., Sept. 24, 7 pm- 2 am. Where: JR Performance Gallery, 624 Commerce St. Cost: $15. Info: Fb/gallery ink tattoo

4. It’s twice the laughs, twice the fun downtown when comedy rules at The Missing Link and Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. The jokes start at 7 pm at LOL with Munchie, Rodney Perry, and Reginald Bruh-Man Ballard. At TML, the laughs bubble over at 9 pm with Scoob, Mark Pugh, & Clyde Williams. Both clubs are 18+. When: Sat., Sept. 24, various times. Where: 618 Commerce and 504 Texas St. Cost: $10-$15. Info: Fb/the missing link, laugh out loud comedy.

5. Who doesn’t remember Miss Congeniality, in which lovely FBI agent Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) pretends to be a beauty pageant contestant to catch some bad guys? Learn why world peace is always the right answer in this hilarious romp, part of Robinson Film Center’s Heels and Reels. It’s the best of both worlds: dinner AND a movie! When: Tues., Sept., 27, 6 pm. Where: Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas St. Cost: $22/$29. Info: robinsonfilmcenter.org

