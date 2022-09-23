ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, MD

Washington County football Week 4: Williamsport gets back on track with win

By Andy Mason, Bob Parasiliti and Daniel Kauffman, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 5 days ago

Williamsport 30, Clear Spring 6

Cole Rourke ran for a pair of touchdowns, and the Wildcats dominated on defense as they bounced back from their first loss of the season with a convincing win over the host Blazers.

Williamsport improved to 16-0 all-time in its series with Clear Spring.

Following an interception by Ceonta Wilmore, Williamsport (3-1) went up 7-0 on a 3-yard TD run by Rourke midway through the first quarter.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 14-0 three minutes later as Tanner Stottlemyer returned an interception 60 yards for a score.

On the first play of the second quarter, Williamsport quarterback Eli Fleming connected with Wilmore deep down the right sideline for a 50-yard TD, upping the lead to 20-0.

A 41-yard field goal by Cole Kriner gave the Wildcats a 23-0 halftime lead.

An 8-yard TD run by Rourke capped Williamsport’s scoring with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter.

Clear Spring (0-4), which had four turnovers, avoided the shutout on a 5-yard TD run Sammy Stonebraker with 1:29 left on the clock. The score was set up by a 29-yard run by Caleb Younker.

Middletown 28, Boonsboro 15

When it came down to the basics, Middletown proved to be basically better.

In a renewal of a longtime “Border War” between two teams that sit along the Washington/Frederick County line, the Knights did a better job of running the ball in a win over the host Warriors.

Carson Smith scored on two short touchdown runs to highlight a game that was a throwback to the “three yards and a cloud of dust” era. It was Middletown's sixth straight win over Boonboro and 37th in 41 meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqAfb_0i6lrt0T00

Middletown (2-2) ran the ball by design, while Boonsboro (2-2) did it more out of necessity after three first-half interceptions all but grounded the Warriors.

Boonsboro showed its best runs of the game in the first quarter to take an 8-0 lead. The Warriors methodically moved the ball and finished with Wyatt Jervis’s 6-yard sweep around right end. Jervis followed by taking a swing pass and fighting into the end zone for the conversion.

The Knights answered by scoring the next 28 points — including the final 15 of the first half — with the help of the three interceptions, while Smith established his punishing runs.

First, the senior powered the ball downfield to set up Camren Baker’s 5-yard TD pass to Kadin Kifer with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Smith ran in the conversion to make it 8-8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxGWf_0i6lrt0T00

The Knights turned an interception into the go-ahead score with 27 seconds remaining in the half, when Smith scored from the 7. Joncarlo Schooler added the kick to make it 15-8 at the intermission.

Smith took control of the second half, but it took until 7:04 of the fourth quarter to cap a drive with a plunge from inside the 1 to make it 21-8

The Knights followed by sacking Boonsboro quarterback Matt Summers on a fourth-down play to get the ball on downs. On the first play, Baker hit Charlie Shafer on a 24-yard pass for the 28-8 lead.

Hayden Hobson scored from the 3 with 1:09 to go to get Boonsboro to within 13 before time ran out.

Mountain Ridge 51, Smithsburg 13

The undefeated Miners (4-0) built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, taking advantage of a pair of turnovers by the Leopards, then pulled away in the second half.

Mountain Ridge's first-quarter TDs came on an 8-yard run by Jaden Lee, a 2-yarder by Austin Frost and a 13-yard run by Will Patterson following a lateral pass.

A high punt snap led to a safety that extended the Miners' lead to 23-0 in the second quarter, but Smithsburg made a pair of big plays to briefly get back in the game.

Ashton Redman picked off a pass and returned it 55 yards to the Mountain Ridge 5-yard line. On second-and-goal from the 5, Redman took a pitch to the left and bulled his way into the end zone, getting the Leopards within 23-7.

Smithsburg started its next possession on its own 7-yard line, but Braxton Byrd — who started at quarterback with first-string signal caller Zac Smith out — hit Logan Jiron with a pass over the middle and Jiron broke it for a stunning 93-yard score, cutting the deficit to 23-13 with 3:33 left in the half.

Mountain Ridge drove 80 yards and took a 30-13 lead into halftime after Lee punched in his second score of the night from a yard out in the closing seconds.

The Leopards made a pair of defensive stands in the third quarter and drove to the Miners' 5-yard line, but went backward from there and missed a 32-yard field goal.

Will Patterson then returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to give Mountain Ridge a 37-13 lead with 4:09 left in the third quarter. Another interception gave the Miners a short field, and Lee's third TD of the game, a 1-yarder, made it 44-13 in the final minute of the period.

Leuma Puaauli scored on a 25-yard quarterback option keeper with about five minutes left.

Catoctin 23, South Hagerstown 10

The Cougars (2-2) scored the final 20 points and shut out the Rebels (1-3) in the second half.

South (1-3) took a 2-0 lead with 2:53 left in the first quarter when Catoctin quarterback Connor Crum was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

The Cougars took a 3-2 lead on a field goal in the second quarter, before Rebels QB Lance Ford broke a 65-yard TD run and also ran in the conversion to give South a 10-3 lead with eight minutes left in the half.

Crum ran in a score to pull Catoctin into a 10-10 tie before halftime. He ran for his second TD in the third quarter, then threw a scoring pass to Logan Malachowski early in the fourth.

Jefferson 42, North Hagerstown 6

The Cougars (3-2) were too much for the visiting Hubs (2-2).

North’s lone touchdown came with 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 19-yard pass from Luke Kercheval to Mahamane Toure.

Jefferson led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, 28-6 at halftime and 35-6 after three periods.

Kercheval finished 9 of 19 passing for 99 yards. Also for North, Zach Moore rushed for 46 yards on 22 carries and had five receptions for 31 yards, and Jesse Eppard led the defense with six tackles.

Paul VI Catholic 7, Saint James 6

For the second straight year, the Saints (2-2) suffered a one-point loss against the Panthers (3-1).

Last year, Paul VI prevailed in a 43-42 shootout that was Saint James' only loss of the season.

Friday's loss came in a completely different fashion — a defensive struggle.

Saturday

Shenandoah Valley 51, Hancock 20

The Blue Devils (1-4) defeated the Panthers (0-4) on the road for their first win of the season.

Aiden McCarty rushed for 67 yards and a TD, and Jacob Anderson threw for 76 yards and a 20-yard score to Isaiah Demory for Hancock. McCarty also had 172 yards on six kickoff returns.

More coverage | Time to smile pretty for the playoff camera | Two players in Williamsport and Boonsboro wins provide a sharp contrast of emotions | Top performers from Week 3 | Follow Herald-Mail Sports on Instagram

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County football Week 4: Williamsport gets back on track with win

Comments / 0

Related
skyandtelescope.org

Falcon 9 over Lake Linganore

I snapped this pic from my boat Saturday night 9/24 about 7:40 pm. Saw the rocket moving quick across the sky and just managed to snap this pic in time. Really like that you can see the reflection in the lake. It was only visible for 20 seconds or so. Pic taken from Frederick County, MD.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD

Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Education
City
Smithsburg, MD
City
Middletown, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Williamsport, MD
County
Washington County, MD
City
Jefferson, MD
Williamsport, MD
Sports
Washington County, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Boonsboro, MD
Local
Maryland Football
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
lafamilytravel.com

Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Morgan Messenger

Berkeley Springs post office front damaged in accident

An accidental collision between a Ford Escape and the front of the Berkeley Springs post office last Thursday has caused structural damage to the front door area but didn’t result in any injuries. Deputy Tony Link of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said a local resident in her mid-70s...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Moore
Person
Jacob Anderson
Wbaltv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in parts of Baltimore area

UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in the Baltimore area north and west of Interstate 95. It remains in effect in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties and points south. UPDATE (3:17 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in western Maryland. UPDATE (2:38 p.m.)...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cole Rourke#Wildcats#Blazers#Knights
fox5dc.com

Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WGAL

Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank

SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy