HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After two years without it, Harrisonburg’s International Festival took over downtown again Saturday. “The people that you are going to meet today represent the diversity that is Harrisonburg’s greatest strength,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in her speech to the crowd at Saturday’s festival. “We are so lucky that so many from around the world have come to call Harrisonburg home.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO