KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
NebraskaTV
Manhunt underway in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Merrick County are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a vehicle and a home. At around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said they were looking for a man on who fled on foot in the area of 3rd Road between J and K Roads near Chapman.
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Area Children's Museum hosts "no-school" camps for kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — When school is out, the kids will play. The Kearney Area Children's Museum (KACM) holds what they call "no-school" camps when Kearney Public Schools are off. They said not only was this a way to meet the need for childcare in the community, but it also kept kids' minds sharp before they go back to school.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man sentenced for meth charge
GRAND ISLAND — A Grand Island man will spend 10 years in federal prison on a drug charge. Federal officials said Nicholas Holder, 43, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On January 6, 2021, a Butler County Deputy Sheriff responded to a car in a ditch,...
NebraskaTV
Man hit by car dies, driver arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Lexington. According to police, just before 5 a.m. Saturday, medical personnel were dispatched to South Adams and Oak Streets in Lexington to a pedestrian who was hit by a car. Once...
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Elm Creek Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony Parade is only days away, and like many bands across the state, the Elm Creek marching band has been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to give it their all this upcoming Saturday. A total of 32 students from...
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
Kearney Hub
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
NebraskaTV
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man faces lengthy prison sentence for assault charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Kearney man accused of attempted murder and sexual assault charges in separate domestic assault cases is set to be sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Jason Jones, 42, was convicted of attempted first degree assault. That charge was lowered from attempted second degree...
NebraskaTV
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Blue Hill Bobcats
BLUE HILL, Neb. — The Blue Hill Bobcats are one of many schools competing in this year's Harvest of Harmony Parade. Bobcat Band Director Janice Dart said they have a signature move they take around corners that makes them different from all the other bands they’re competing against.
NebraskaTV
UNK rolls past Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — Redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries and the Nebraska Kearney defense was strong in the red zone in a 38-6 win over Central Missouri Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man convicted on rape charge
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces sentencing in November for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. According to officials, 42-year-old Jason Jones was convicted Friday of first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
NebraskaTV
Lopers outlast Jennies in five
KEARNEY. Neb. — Middle hitters Bailee Sterling and Fallon Stutheit both had career-high kill totals as No. 7 Nebraska Kearney slipped past No. 17 Central Missouri in five sets (-24, 18-25, -23, 27-29, -11) Saturday evening in Warrensburg, Mo. With the big road win, the Lopers (15-1, 5-1) avenge...
NebraskaTV
Hastings College wins third-straight against Dakota Wesleyan
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team started fast and then the defense did its job in the fourth quarter as the Broncos defeated Dakota Wesleyan 32-13 for its first Homecoming win since 2017 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco offense wasted no time taking just four plays to...
