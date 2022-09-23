There wasn't a dry eye anywhere once we shared this man's amazing letter of recognition with his wife on the radio. Every week during the school year, I get the pleasure of honoring teachers for some of the amazing things they do every single day. I wish I could say that we honor them for ALL that they do, but we don't. We don't because it would be impossible to do. Does anyone really know just how much a teacher does for their students, their school, and their communities? The spouse of a teacher knows, anyone else who says they know is lying.

DAKOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO