Illinois Husband Shows Love to Wife for All She Does in The Classroom
There wasn't a dry eye anywhere once we shared this man's amazing letter of recognition with his wife on the radio. Every week during the school year, I get the pleasure of honoring teachers for some of the amazing things they do every single day. I wish I could say that we honor them for ALL that they do, but we don't. We don't because it would be impossible to do. Does anyone really know just how much a teacher does for their students, their school, and their communities? The spouse of a teacher knows, anyone else who says they know is lying.
Rochelle News-Leader
22nd annual RCH Foundation golf outing held
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday, the 22nd Annual Rochelle Community Hospital Foundation golf outing was held at Fairways Golf Course. The outing was rescheduled from Sept. 12 due to rain. The proceeds from the outing will go to general health screenings for the public. RCH CEO Gregg Olson welcomed everyone to the event before the shotgun start Wednesday morning.
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
‘Brewfest’ takes over Downtown Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 600 people were in Downtown Freeport Saturday to enjoy some brews. The 10th Annual “Pretzel City Brewfest” highlighted breweries from the stateline and beyond. Participants got tasting tickets and a souvenir glass. “You can have tastings of different breweries from around Illinois, Madison and even just around the country,” said […]
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
Bago intercepts win from Dixon in the final seconds of this Friday night thriller
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With hopes of making the playoffs, Winnebago was looking for a win Friday night at home against Dixon. In the final seconds, Bago’s Logan Olson intercepted a Dixon pass in the end zone to seal the deal for the Indians a 29-25 win on their Salute to Military Night. Bago battled […]
Judge seals Duke Webb’s psych exam in Don Carter Lanes shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report that could shed light on what sparked a former U.S. Army sergeant to allegedly go on a deadly shooting rampage at a Rockford bowling alley will not be made public. Court records show that 39-year-old Duke Webb was ordered on Jan. 15, 2021, to undergo a mental health evaluation […]
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
Could be end of an era for iconic Hebron restaurant
After 53 years in the family, The Dari in Hebron is facing a new era. Martha Johnson and Mary Noonan’s last day running The Dari was Sunday. If the sisters find a buyer for the restaurant before spring 2023, they say they plan to retire.
walls102.com
Arrest Warrants issued for Streator shooting
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office have issued arrest warrants for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one male victim was shot on September 17th. Authorities say they charged 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton with Aggravated Battery. Wheaton was additionally charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. The pair were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave and are not in custody. Wheaton and Shelton may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. The victim of the shooting was said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
WIFR
Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves teen with injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way following a dispute inside a residence. Police tell 23 News the teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: SUNDAY 7:30 AM: Two men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
No arrests in a shooting that killed two men at a Grundy County bar early Saturday. County Sheriff Ken Briley issued a statement late Saturday. Briley said the gunfire occurred in a pavilion at Gipper's Sports Club around 12:30am in Coal City. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the dead...
Rochelle News-Leader
Diamond G Western Store celebrating 50 years of business
ROCHELLE — This year, Diamond G Western Store in rural Rochelle is celebrating 50 years of business. The family business is owned and operated by sisters Sandy Rogers and Donna Sassaman. The authentic western store offers a selection of hats, boots, clothes, jewelry, belts, buckles, horse supplies and more.
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
walls102.com
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
dekalbcountyonline.com
Jonamac Orchard After Hours Corn Crawl!
It’s almost time for our annual Corn Crawl event! Bring your family out to our 65-acre site for a day of fall fun this harvest season! Our friends from The Forge Brew House & Byers Brewing Company will be hiding out in our maze along with our Cider House staff to supply you with delicious brews as you explore the maze.
Police Warn Parents Against Popular Back-to-School Trend on Social Media
"Less is better," said Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office when advising parents against sharing their child's information online With the new school year in full swing, police are warning parents about a popular first-day-of-school trend on social media. Officers are urging parents not to share critical and private information about their children when posting beginning-of-the-year photos. Oftentimes, these photos feature a child holding a festive sign that reveals the child's school, grade, teacher, and details about them such as favorite food and color, as...
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
