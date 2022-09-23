HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian approached the island’s westernmost provinces. Cuba also was shutting down its train system ahead of the worst weather.

