Trump news - live: Jan 6 rioter called by White House is named as Mark Meadows election plot texts revealed
A Capitol rioter who received a call from the White House during the January 6 insurrection has been publically named for the first time as text messages emerged shedding new light on then-chief of staff Mark Meadows’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, was named Monday by CNN as the recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard on 6 January. The call came in after Mr Lunyk and his friends were on their way back to New York,...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
A movie theater gave fleeing Russians somewhere to sleep after Putin announced a military mobilization in his war against Ukraine
Russian men are trying to leave the country in droves to avoid potentially being drafted in Russia's war, and many hotels near the border are booked.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian approached the island’s westernmost provinces. Cuba also was shutting down its train system ahead of the worst weather.
