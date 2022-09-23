Read full article on original website
Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution
MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
Miami Welcomes Art Basel 2022 for its Twentieth Year of Amazing Artistic Experiences
Although the inaugural Paris+ is just on the horizon, Art Basel is already looking forward to its Miami edition by announcing its exhibiting galleries for 2022. Art Basel Miami 2022 will celebrate 20 years in South Florida and features 283 galleries in the largest edition to date. Art Basel global...
Substantially Remodeled Waterfront Home with Fully Furnished with Italian Designer Furniture Asks $7.9 Million in Fort Lauderdale
The Home in Fort Lauderdale, a remodeled waterfront estate sited on an oversized lot on a desirable street in Coral Ridge featuring luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2726 NE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ani Romanson (Phone: 954-338-8277) & Rory Vanucchi (Phone: 954-667-7182) at Florida Luxurious Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Lauderdale.
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami
Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Appears to Be Planning Pompano Beach Location
The healthy smoothie chain continues to grow its South Florida footprint
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
Pelican Harbor Seabird Station hosts Little River neighborhood cleanup
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization became the cleanup crew for Little River this weekend. Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, a nonprofit that rescues endangered wildlife, hosted a cleanup of the historic neighborhood, Sunday morning. Officials with the organization also announced Little River will be their future location. While the...
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
South Floridians fill up sandbags amid flooding concerns from Tropical Storm Ian
MIAMI (WSVN) - Although South Floridians are not expecting a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, heavy rains could still be causing damage in the area, so residents are taking steps to protect their homes. 7News cameras on Sunday captured residents in Miami filling up bags with sand at one...
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend
South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
