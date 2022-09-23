ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Substantially Remodeled Waterfront Home with Fully Furnished with Italian Designer Furniture Asks $7.9 Million in Fort Lauderdale

The Home in Fort Lauderdale, a remodeled waterfront estate sited on an oversized lot on a desirable street in Coral Ridge featuring luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2726 NE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ani Romanson (Phone: 954-338-8277) & Rory Vanucchi (Phone: 954-667-7182) at Florida Luxurious Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami

Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Restaurants
State
Massachusetts State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
WSVN-TV

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station hosts Little River neighborhood cleanup

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization became the cleanup crew for Little River this weekend. Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, a nonprofit that rescues endangered wildlife, hosted a cleanup of the historic neighborhood, Sunday morning. Officials with the organization also announced Little River will be their future location. While the...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Food#Hot Food#Travel Info#What To Do#Bakery#Bar Info#Food Drink#Popular Austin#Esm Miami Beach#Sushi Bar
calleochonews.com

Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!

The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend

South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy