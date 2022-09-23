Read full article on original website
Update: Police say student who brought gun to Vernal Middle School had a specific plan
VERNAL, Utah, Sept 23,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police now believe the student who brought a gun to school Thursday morning had a specific plan in mind. “Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target,” reads a press release from Vernal Police Department on the gun turning up at Vernal Middle School.
