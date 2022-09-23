Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
NBA insider suggests Boston Celtics could add former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to coaching staff
The Boston Celtics are still figuring out their 2022-2023 season plans following the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, and
TMZ.com
Celtics Owner Says Team First Knew Of Ime Udoka Allegations In Summer
The Boston Celtics had known about the allegations against Ime Udoka for a couple months at the most ... team owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday. Grousbeck addressed the situation surrounding his team's head coach publicly for the first time with media members since banning Udoka on Thursday for one full year, and while he declined to get into any specifics of the case, he did say the Celtics were first made aware of the claims at some point this summer.
Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News
Buried in the ugly Ime Udoka news was an unfortunate report on the return of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III. The post Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics owner: Ime Udoka suspension ‘warranted and appropriate’
Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday that the season-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka came after an
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
The end date of Celtics coach’s Ime Udoka’s suspension, revealed
The NBA world was hit with a bombshell report in the last few days with the Boston Celtics’ announcement regarding Ime Udoka. It was leaked all of a sudden that the coach would be suspended for an unknown time for an unknown reason. Shortly after, the reason was revealed: an improper relationship with a staff member.
Ime Udoka given severe punishment by Boston Celtics; he apologizes
As expected, the Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. The Celtics notified the media that Udoka violated a team policy even though it was considered a consensual intimate relationship. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boston Celtics coach suspended for entire NBA season
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire NBA season after an investigation into his conduct.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
Virginia Opens as Narrow Underdogs at Duke
The Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Blue Devils next Saturday
CBS Sports
Ime Udoka suspension: Celtics name Joe Mazzulla interim head coach; Brad Stevens had no plans to step in again
With Boston Celtics suspending head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season due to an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member, the team has appointed assistant Joe Mazzulla as interim head coach for the season, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens confirmed in a team press conference Friday.
Comments / 0