NBC Miami
Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend
South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
WSVN-TV
Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution
MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
calleochonews.com
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
insideedition.com
Couple Weds 3 Decades After Meeting in School and Other Homecoming Stories
In 2020, Greg and Janet Dabice got married after first meeting in college in 1992 when they were nominated for homecoming king and queen. In 2021, Principal Marie Hautigan made a surprise appearance at Piper High School's big homecoming game in Sunrise, Florida. In 2018, Brandon Allen accepted the honor of Homecoming royalty from his Memphis, Tennessee, high school wearing a dress. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
WSVN-TV
Pelican Harbor Seabird Station hosts Little River neighborhood cleanup
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization became the cleanup crew for Little River this weekend. Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, a nonprofit that rescues endangered wildlife, hosted a cleanup of the historic neighborhood, Sunday morning. Officials with the organization also announced Little River will be their future location. While the...
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
The history of the first black millionaire in Florida
As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?
The New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida"New River Inn 1905 Ft Lauderdale History Center" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Despite learning and writing about all things haunted in Florida after my weird dedication to study as much as I could, there’s something special about the spooky season. Yes, it is only September 22, but to me, when the Halloween events begin, that’s when Halloween officially starts. it is not a one night engagement or even a one month engagement. There’s the pre-game “Spooky September” and then actual Halloween in October.
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
WSVN-TV
Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution in Miami ahead of Rosh Hashanah
MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization helped feed a need in Miami days days before a Jewish holiday. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a food distribution event on Friday. Organizers focused on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Volunteers handed out bags with food items related to the Jewish...
Floyd Andrews remembered as much more than a legendary coach | D'Angelo
WEST PALM BEACH — The slideshow inside the Payne Chapel AME Church on Saturday honored Floyd Andrews' life. One after another, pictures of a man teaching and coaching; being a husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend filled the screens. But one, in particular, captured the essence of this man whose impact on our community transcended...
WSVN-TV
30 cats, dogs flown from Puerto Rico shelter damaged by Fiona, taken in by Broward Humane Society
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen pets rescued from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption in South Florida. Thirty dogs and cats were flown into Miami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon. Their arrival comes days after 20 dogs and 10 cats arrived at...
WSVN-TV
South Floridians fill up sandbags amid flooding concerns from Tropical Storm Ian
MIAMI (WSVN) - Although South Floridians are not expecting a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, heavy rains could still be causing damage in the area, so residents are taking steps to protect their homes. 7News cameras on Sunday captured residents in Miami filling up bags with sand at one...
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
