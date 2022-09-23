ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns' Anthony Walker Jr. sprains knee; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Taven Bryan also hurt

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND − Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was carted off the field with a left knee injury with 10:34 remaining in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walker, who appeared to be able to move extremities as he lay on the ground, was injured on a Mitch Trubisky shovel pass when it appeared Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor stepped on his lower leg. Adding insult to injury, Okorafor was called for ineligible man downfield on the play.

After the game, coach Kevin Stefanski said Walker sustained a knee sprain. He's scheduled for an MRI.

Several of Walker's Browns teammates gathered around him as he was assisted by trainers. Stefanski also came out to see him.

That was one of three injuries during that drive. Prior to that play, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went into the medical tent with what Stefanski said afterwards was a groin injury, while Taven Bryan was looked at on the bench by medical personnel for a hamstring injury.

Owusu-Koramoah would go to the locker room a play later. Both he and Bryan did not return.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Anthony Walker Jr. sprains knee; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Taven Bryan also hurt

