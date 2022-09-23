Schuylerville, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Schuylerville.
The Glens Falls High School soccer team will have a game with Schuylerville High School on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.
Glens Falls High School
Schuylerville High School
September 23, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Glens Falls High School soccer team will have a game with Schuylerville High School on September 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
Glens Falls High School
Schuylerville High School
September 23, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
