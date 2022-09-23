Schuylerville, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SARATOGA SPRINGS — In an unprecedented move by the city, Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino employed city police to “walkthrough” local elementary schools unannounced. This came as a shock for some concerned parents because these acts were not acknowledged publicly, nor was there a formal agreement between the police force and the city school district. Montagnino said the idea came to him after parents reached out following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas – but many at the last school board meeting held on Tuesday, September 13, were in opposition to these walkthroughs, especially without a formal admission from the district or police force.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO