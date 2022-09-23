ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Wilda Rochell Williams

By Cullman Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Wilda Rochell Williams, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She went on to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends. Wilda was a caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who deeply loved her children. She was a very skillful nurse and blessed many with her labor. She loved her flowers, especially her roses, cooking and crocheting. She and Joe were members of the Church of God.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 11 a.m., at Cullman Funeral home. Pastors Tim Dubberly and Emily Sparks will be officiating the services. Burial will be in the Holly Pond Cemetery following the service.

Wilda was preceded in death by her mother: Ann McGinnis Drake; and her father: Bill Calloway; and her stepfather: Van Drake; brothers: Jerry Drake, Kevin Calloway.

Wilda is survived by her husband of 44 years: Bobby Joe Williams; sons: Patrick (Tammie) Williams, Joey (Angela) Williams, Jon (Nelda) Williams; daughters: Jamie (Donald) Abbott, Amy (Mike) Wood; grandchildren: Olivia Williams, Dylan Williams, J.J. (Kelsey) Williams, M’Kayla (Corey) Clarkson, Brooke (Gustavo) Jaimes, Presley Williams, Savanah Abbott, Brody Abbott, Jackson Wood, Harrison Wood, Carrie Baker & Jarrett Baker;  great-grandchildren: Marley Jaimes, Meelah Jaimes, Mary Grace Jaimes, Reagan Williams, Raelyn Jo Clarkson; sisters: Delisa (Jeff) Hathcock, Jackie Donavan, Starr Aldridge, Teresa Calloway (Tim) McKelvey, Corinna Calloway (Herb) Arnold; brother: Kelly (Mary) Calloway.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.

