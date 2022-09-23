ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, AL

Obituary: Edna Adams Giddy

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Edna “Susie” Adams Giddy, age 76 of Hayden, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1946, in Hayden, Alabama to James “Fat” Adams and Dorothy Lucille Johnson Adams. Susie was a 1964 graduate of Hayden High School and went to work for Liberty National Life Insurance Company and spent 47 years there as office manager. She loved working in her flower beds and watching the hummingbirds in the yard. She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and served in the Ladies’ Ministry. She was very involved in the community organizations in Hayden and served on the West Blount Chamber of Commerce for many years. Most of the children and friends knew Susie as “The Candy Lady”.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents: James “Fat” Adams and Dorothy Johnson Adams; her brother: Terry Adams. She is survived by her husband of 55 years: Billy Giddy; children: James (Milinda) Giddy, Kimberly (Garland) White and Mark (Antonia) Giddy; grandchildren: Jarrod (Taylor) White, Tanner (Britney) White, Joshua Giddy and William Giddy; great grandchildren: Aislin, Aiden, Arya, Ta’marr and one on the way; siblings: Linda (Jerry) Hicks, Bud (Barbara) Adams, Bonnie Bailey, Mary Johnson and Darlene (Reverend Pat) Adamson; a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Sunday.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Giddy Family.

