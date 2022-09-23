ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe girls soccer shuts down Washington with offensive stranglehold

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
CHILLICOTHE − Head coach Zach Breth considers Chillicothe's 11-0 win over Washington a considerable leap forward.

It wasn't because the Cavaliers scored their second-most goals in a match this season, and it wasn't because they picked up their fourth shutout. Those were both impressive results, but that's all they were. They were results.

The true reason Breth believed the Cavaliers won by such a wide margin came down to fundamentals. The Cavaliers thrive on moving the ball downfield and striking from close range. That approach catches their opponents off-guard, and it helps to create an oppressive offense that the Cavaliers have become known for in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

"In a game like that, you want to make sure that you're sticking to the principles like trying to get in the right areas and making sure that passes come from right place," Breth said. "We don't want to get into some bad habits where we're taking shots from 30 out. Sometimes we can get into those habits, but we didn't tonight."

Chillicothe picked up on those fundamentals, and it clocked Washington at Herrnstein Field on Thursday afternoon. It moved downfield with speed and precision, and it hounded Washington in the penalty area throughout the match. Eight different players scored a goal on Thursday, and Kiera Archer garnered three goals and two assists to lead the Cavaliers to a blowout win.

The sophomore set her teammates up for success. Archer made all but two corner kicks for the Cavaliers, and she even garnered one of her assists after Ali Mathis scored off a corner kick at the 23:09 mark.

The success off of corner kicks is part of a new strategy the Cavaliers have been workshopping throughout the season. Their new focus is to target a single player instead of bounding the ball toward a larger group. The target can change depending on the situation, which provides greater adaptability on the fly.

It worked. The Cavaliers set up multiple shot opportunities in the penalty area off of Archer's corner kicks, and they laid into the Blue Lions' goal.

"All the players in the box on a corner kick have to expect the ball to come to them, anticipate it and want it," Breth said. "We've got to arrive there with some enthusiasm. Corner kicks have been a struggle for our team. So we're arriving with that enthusiasm, expecting the ball to fall to us and following things up."

Whether it expected to make a breakthrough or not, Chillicothe found a solution to its corner kick struggle. It thrived off the strong field position and kept the ball within scoring distance for a majority of the match. Washington never crossed the midfield line more than a handful of times. Even then it was forced back without much effort. Chillicothe goalkeeper Kelsi Oyer didn't have to make a single save.

The Cavaliers have the most potent offense in the FAC. They've scored 10 goals or more in four matches this season, and all of their wins have been decided by at least four goals. Archer believes the Cavaliers can't give slack to any opponent they face. The end of the regular season is on the horizon, and the Cavaliers will have to maintain their presence on offense when they face other Division I teams in the postseason.

"We really want to keep going because when we play better teams we're going to have to keep the offensive pressure up," Archer said. "Even against these smaller teams where we win by this much, that's helping us prepare for bigger teams."

