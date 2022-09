NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.

NEWFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO