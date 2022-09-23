5A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 3
Class 5A football statistical leaders through Week 3, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Cooper Hiday (Wilsonville) photo by Leon Neuschwander
Passing yards
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - (58 - 99) 859 yards
Chase W Nelson, Central - (57 - 102) 739 yards
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - (39 - 63) 663 yards
Jack Klee, Southridge - (40 - 69) 563 yards
Lukas Hews, West Albany - (30 - 58) 540 yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View - (46 - 71) 540 yards
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (30 - 68) 528 yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (34 - 63) 511 yards
Noah Blair, Thurston - (38 - 48) 499 yards
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (41 - 71) 488 yards
Passing TDs
Jack Klee, Southridge - 10 TDs (3 interceptions)
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - 8 TDs (1 interception)
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - 7 TDs (2 interceptions)
Connor Crum, Mountain View - 7 TDs (0 interceptions)
Chase W Nelson, Central - 6 TDs (4 interceptions)
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 6 TDs (2 interceptions)
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 6 TDs (2 interceptions)
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 6 TDs (2 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 6 TDs (0 interceptions)
Noah Blair, Thurston - 5 TDs (1 interception)
Colton Horner, Redmond - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)
Lukas Hews, West Albany - 5 TDs (2 interceptions)
Rushing yards
David Brown, Eagle Point - 584 yards on 64 carries
Tyler Konold, Canby - 532 yards on 59 carries
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 473 yards on 84 carries
Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 464 yards on 64 carries
Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley - 457 yards on 64 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 313 yards on 44 carries
Jaxson Doyle, Putnam - 281 yards on 32 carries
Connor Dye, Springfield - 266 yards on 46 carries
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 261 yards on 50 carries
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 260 yards on 48 carries
Diah Kollaer, South Albany - 222 yards on 32 carries
Kohler Hernandez, Central - 222 yards on 52 carries
Rushing TDs
David Brown, Eagle Point - 11 TDs
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 6 TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 6 TDs
Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 6 TDs
Tyler Konold, Canby - 5 TDs
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 5 TDs
Jaxson Doyle, Putnam - 4 TDs
Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 4 TDs
Logan Johnson, South Albany - 4 TDs
Marcus Allen, West Albany - 4 TDs
Receiving yards
Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 337 yards on 17 receptions
Justice Anthony, McKay - 312 yards on 21 receptions
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 289 yards on 11 receptions
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 287 yards on 14 receptions
Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 272 yards on 16 receptions
James Bauman, Putnam - 265 yards on 12 receptions
Luke Newell, Thurston - 263 yards on 7 receptions
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 255 yards on 11 receptions
Pete Pennington, Churchill - 248 yards on 18 receptions
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 232 yards on 18 receptions
Receiving TDs
Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 5 TDs
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 5 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 TDs
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 4 TDs
Errol Moreland, Southridge - 4 TDs
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 4 TDs
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 4 TDs
Justice Anthony, McKay - 4 TDs
James Bauman, Putnam - 3 TDs
Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 3 TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 3 TDs
Hayden George, Lebanon - 3 TDs
Pete Pennington, Churchill - 3 TDs
Dominic Castanon, Central – 3 TDs
Total tackles
Jackson Powell, Southridge - 46 tackles
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 43 tackles
Carter Nelson, Summit - 43 tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 34 tackles
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 34 tackles
Chad Spitz, Redmond - 33 tackles
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 31 tackles
Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 28 tackles
Adam Slail, Southridge - 27 tackles
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 27 tackles
Noah Reese, West Albany - 27 tackles
Tackles for loss
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 11 tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 9 tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 7 tackles for loss
Joey Cole, Central - 5 tackles for loss
Brycen Katchel, West Albany - 5 tackles for loss
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 4 tackles for loss
Davion Macy, South Eugene - 4 tackles for loss
Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 4 tackles for loss
Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove - 4 tackles for loss
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 4 tackles for loss
Ceville Pesi, Churchill - 4 tackles for loss
Hayden George, Lebanon - 4 tackles for loss
Sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 6 sacks
Chip Allers, Summit - 5 sacks
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 4 sacks
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 sacks
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 3.5 sacks
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks
Erick Samayoa, Bend - 3 sacks
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 3 sacks
Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 sacks
Gideon Noss, Canby - 3 sacks
Interceptions
Jackson Heath, Putnam - 3 interceptions
Errol Moreland, Southridge - 2 interceptions
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 2 interceptions
Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 2 interceptions
Matthew Soles, Canby - 2 interceptions
Cole Larson, Southridge - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 forced fumbles
Bensen Craig, Central – 2 forced fumbles
Non-offensive TDs
Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 5 TDs
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2 TDs
