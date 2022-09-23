ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 3

By Mike Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xg9jf_0i6loVGk00

Class 5A football statistical leaders through Week 3, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Cooper Hiday (Wilsonville) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - (58 - 99) 859 yards

Chase W Nelson, Central - (57 - 102) 739 yards

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - (39 - 63) 663 yards

Jack Klee, Southridge - (40 - 69) 563 yards

Lukas Hews, West Albany - (30 - 58) 540 yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View - (46 - 71) 540 yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (30 - 68) 528 yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (34 - 63) 511 yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (38 - 48) 499 yards

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (41 - 71) 488 yards

Passing TDs

Jack Klee, Southridge - 10 TDs (3 interceptions)

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley - 8 TDs (1 interception)

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay - 7 TDs (2 interceptions)

Connor Crum, Mountain View - 7 TDs (0 interceptions)

Chase W Nelson, Central - 6 TDs (4 interceptions)

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 6 TDs (2 interceptions)

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 6 TDs (2 interceptions)

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 6 TDs (2 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 6 TDs (0 interceptions)

Noah Blair, Thurston - 5 TDs (1 interception)

Colton Horner, Redmond - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)

Lukas Hews, West Albany - 5 TDs (2 interceptions)

Rushing yards

David Brown, Eagle Point - 584 yards on 64 carries

Tyler Konold, Canby - 532 yards on 59 carries

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 473 yards on 84 carries

Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 464 yards on 64 carries

Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley - 457 yards on 64 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 313 yards on 44 carries

Jaxson Doyle, Putnam - 281 yards on 32 carries

Connor Dye, Springfield - 266 yards on 46 carries

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 261 yards on 50 carries

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 260 yards on 48 carries

Diah Kollaer, South Albany - 222 yards on 32 carries

Kohler Hernandez, Central - 222 yards on 52 carries

Rushing TDs

David Brown, Eagle Point - 11 TDs

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 6 TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 6 TDs

Emilio Miranda, Dallas - 6 TDs

Tyler Konold, Canby - 5 TDs

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 5 TDs

Jaxson Doyle, Putnam - 4 TDs

Anthony Vestal, South Albany - 4 TDs

Logan Johnson, South Albany - 4 TDs

Marcus Allen, West Albany - 4 TDs

Receiving yards

Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 337 yards on 17 receptions

Justice Anthony, McKay - 312 yards on 21 receptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 289 yards on 11 receptions

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 287 yards on 14 receptions

Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 272 yards on 16 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam - 265 yards on 12 receptions

Luke Newell, Thurston - 263 yards on 7 receptions

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 255 yards on 11 receptions

Pete Pennington, Churchill - 248 yards on 18 receptions

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 232 yards on 18 receptions

Receiving TDs

Luey Campos, Crescent Valley - 5 TDs

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 5 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 TDs

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 4 TDs

Errol Moreland, Southridge - 4 TDs

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 4 TDs

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 4 TDs

Justice Anthony, McKay - 4 TDs

James Bauman, Putnam - 3 TDs

Walker Still, Crescent Valley - 3 TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 3 TDs

Hayden George, Lebanon - 3 TDs

Pete Pennington, Churchill - 3 TDs

Dominic Castanon, Central – 3 TDs

Total tackles

Jackson Powell, Southridge - 46 tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 43 tackles

Carter Nelson, Summit - 43 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 34 tackles

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 34 tackles

Chad Spitz, Redmond - 33 tackles

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 31 tackles

Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 28 tackles

Adam Slail, Southridge - 27 tackles

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 27 tackles

Noah Reese, West Albany - 27 tackles

Tackles for loss

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 11 tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 9 tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 7 tackles for loss

Joey Cole, Central - 5 tackles for loss

Brycen Katchel, West Albany - 5 tackles for loss

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 4 tackles for loss

Davion Macy, South Eugene - 4 tackles for loss

Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro - 4 tackles for loss

Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove - 4 tackles for loss

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 4 tackles for loss

Ceville Pesi, Churchill - 4 tackles for loss

Hayden George, Lebanon - 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 6 sacks

Chip Allers, Summit - 5 sacks

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam - 4 sacks

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 sacks

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 3.5 sacks

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks

Erick Samayoa, Bend - 3 sacks

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 3 sacks

Kael Compton, Corvallis - 3 sacks

Gideon Noss, Canby - 3 sacks

Interceptions

Jackson Heath, Putnam - 3 interceptions

Errol Moreland, Southridge - 2 interceptions

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge - 2 interceptions

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 2 interceptions

Matthew Soles, Canby - 2 interceptions

Cole Larson, Southridge - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 2 forced fumbles

Bensen Craig, Central – 2 forced fumbles

Non-offensive TDs

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 5 TDs

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2 TDs

Our complete high school football preview:

Breaking down every 6A, 5A, 4A team in the state

Week 3 recap:

Top stars, best games, biggest wins

Our Week 3 predictions:

How did we do?

Reflecting on Week 3:

What we learned

Comments / 0

