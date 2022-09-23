‘She-Hulk’ fan theory suggests we’ve already met the show’s big bad and it’s not who you think

Read full article on original website
MCU fans losing their minds after ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer definitely doesn’t leak online
Marvel’s presentation at D23 earlier this month was a bit of a letdown for fans as, while some goodies did make their way online, many remained as event exclusives, including trailers for the likes of The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki season two. Well, one of these trailers has now belatedly appeared in the ether, and MCU diehards are going nuts over it.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fan art imagines Milly Alcock as MCU’s Gwen Stacy, as folk wonder if ‘House’ should be more comical
If you were to ask its most devout fans, House of the Dragon is perfectly paced with not so much as a stray filler sequence ruining its prospects. But the fact that the prequel show follows in the footsteps of a great predecessor and airs in roughly the same period as Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was bound to draw comparisons sooner or later.
Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design
Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
A breakdown of Phase Four’s big bads neatly sums up the MCU’s ongoing villain problem
Does the Marvel Cinematic Universe still have a villain problem? It’s been one of the biggest criticisms of Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise since its inception 14 years ago, and it’s an argument that’s nowhere near finished. While the long-running superhero series has rectified a lot of...
One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass
It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
A Netflix action movie that wasn’t panned for once seizes the top spot in 60 countries
Even though Netflix’s in-house action output can always be relied on to draw solid viewership numbers, a worrying number of them aren’t exactly welcomed with open arms by critics. In the last year alone, we’ve seen Red Notice (the platform’s biggest original hit of all-time), Interceptor, The Takedown,...
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
‘Shang-Chi’ sequel suggestions cover the good, bad, and ugly of spitballing scenarios
Destin Daniel Cretton has become a very busy man within the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that fans are beginning to wonder what’s happening with the previously-announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel. As well as executive producing Hollywood satire Wonder Man...
‘The Rings of Power’ fans don’t want real-world politics anywhere near Middle-earth
There aren’t many parallels to reality in a fantasy series. While plenty of distinctly fictional series take aim at real-world issues and attempt to mirror them through lore-friendly additions, most fantasy is tackling social and political issues of a very different sort to what viewers are used to. That’s not stopping plenty of critical viewers from hurling accusations at Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, making claims of “wokeness” and political messaging tossed into its dialogue. These claims are tenuous at best, as noted by one Redditor, and seem to be yet another attempt by the show’s passionate detractors to paint it in a negative light.
DC diehards happy to see Warner Bros. go bankrupt for the sake of one project
It would be fair to say the relationship between Warner Bros. and the DCEU fandom has proven to be fractious at the best of times, but are bridges finally beginning to mend between the two warring parties?. In the wake of the Batgirl fiasco, you’d be inclined to say no,...
How long is the time jump between episodes 5 and 6 of ‘House of the Dragon’?
The following article contains spoilers for the sixth episode of House of the Dragon. With the sixth episode of House of the Dragon came the moment fans of the show so far had been dreading, the big time jump has finally arrived. Ordinarily, time jumps would not be concerning as House of the Dragon has already had several. But with the time jump between the fifth and sixth episodes of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones prequel series came aged-up versions of our favorite characters, including Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Alicent Hightower.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor
Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
Fans are speculating what Grimes had done to her face after the singer shares post-op selfie
Grimes caught the attention of fans last month when the father of Elon Musk’s youngest children crowdsourced a very unusual request for plastic surgeon recommendations on Twitter. And after sharing a post-operation photo a month later, fans are trying to figure out what work the 34-year-old had done. “Two...
Doctor Strange defenders wonder if the Illuminati were right about him, or terribly wrong
One of the biggest talking points to emerge from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the appearance of the Illuminati, but the conversation hasn’t been of an entirely positive nature. While plenty of fans loved seeing the group make their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the...
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed as scandalous first-look revealed
If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, as part of its Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now we can say it’s definitely dropping later this year.
Did Rachel and Aven end up together on ‘The Bachelorette?’ Everything we know after the final rose
Rachel Reccia came to The Bachelorette looking for love, little did she know she would find it in all the wrong places, or at least in the wrong person. This week during the season finale, we found out that Rachel’s fiancé, Tino Franco, cheated or at least we think he did. It was confusing as the two in a Ross and Rachel, Friends-style argument, went back and forth about whether they were actually “on a break” when he kissed another woman. Whether they actually were on a break, whose to know, but what we do know is that these are no longer together, and Rachel is moving on.
Ryan Coogler addresses the biggest burning question behind ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In a cruel twist of fate, the biggest burning question behind the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also one that’s dogged the production since the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman. As revealed by director Ryan Coogler in the latest issue...
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson reveals on-set discomfort while ‘The Marvels’ director gets annoyed by ‘Endgame’
Another day, another does of Marvel Cinematic Universe musings, scuttlebutt, and speculation. Those with an aversion to Brie Larson may take perverse joy in discovering what made the actress so uncomfortable shooting The Marvels, while the sequel’s director Nia DaCosta admitted she wasn’t completely sold by a contentious scene from Avengers: Endgame. Elsewhere, Blade gets rumored for the period piece treatment, and fans rally round one of the Marvel Studios era’s most useless heroes.
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being
Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
