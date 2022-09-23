Read full article on original website
WATCH: Zac Brown Band Absolutely Crushes Silk Sonic Cover of ‘Fly As Me’
Who knew Zac Brown Band had R&B in them? At a recent concert stop, the band nailed a cover of the Silk Sonic song “Fly As Me.” Check out a clip of the performance below. Silk Sonic is the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They debuted in 2021 with An Evening with Silk Sonic. That project came together around 2017 when Anderson .Paak was opening for Bruno Mars in 2017 on his ’24K Magic World Tour.’
Toby Keith’s Video Amid Cancer Battle Met With Huge Outpouring of Support From Fans
Days after Toby Keith posted a video on TikTok revealing that he was unable to travel to accept his lifetime achievement award at The SabesWings’ Second Annual Strike Out Fundraiser due to his stomach cancer treatment, the country music legend is being met with an outpouring of support from his devoted fans.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Daughter Noah Release First Duet in ‘The Hardest Part’
Billy Ray Cyrus is joining his daughter, Noah, for a brand new duet. “Noah (Stand Still)” is their first track together, and it’s on her debut album The Hardest Part. The track is about being present and surviving difficult times, which both have as Billy Ray Cyrus just went through a divorce. Take a listen to the track below.
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics to One of Her Hit Songs During Show Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this weekend. The… The post Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics to One of Her Hit Songs During Show Amid Morgan Evans Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Futuristic in Cutout Bodysuit, Metallic Garters & Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion brought a daring take to futuristic fashion at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. While performing onstage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced In a bold purple bodysuit. Her violet-toned ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette covered in glitter, accented by a circular front cutout and metallic bra base layer. Completing the piece was a wide metallic waist belt, accented by long buckled garter straps attached to matching knee-high cutoff leg warmers. The “Body” singer finished her ensemble with matching crystal-lined rimless sunglasses. When it came to footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer completed her ensemble with...
Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Naomi’s Death in First Interview Since Her Passing
As she gets ready to embark on the tour that she was planning with her mother, Wynonna Judd spoke about Naomi’s passing. She was on CBS Sunday Morning, and it was her first interview since her mother’s death. She says that she’s still angry about it, and she doesn’t think that emotion will fade for a while. She regrets that she wasn’t able to help.
Chase Rice Opens Up About ‘Best Song’ He’s Ever Written on New Album: ‘Cried a Lot on That One’
Chase Rice says that his best is yet to come. In a conversation with People at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday, the “Eyes on You” singer said that he has a track coming early next year that is the best he’s written. It’s pretty emotional.
Zac Brown Brings Fan On Stage To Sing ‘Colder Weather’ in Touching Moment: WATCH
Zac Brown Band has been one of country music’s biggest acts for decades now. And in this moment posted to the singer’s Instagram page, Brown brings a fan onstage to sing the band’s 2010 single “Colder Weather” from their second album “You Get What You Give.”
‘Tulsa King’ Boss Reveals Big Sylvester Stallone Teasers Ahead of Show’s Paramount+ Debut
With Tulsa King about to launch on Paramount+, we get some inside information on it and Sylvester Stallone from Terence Winter. Winter is the show’s executive producer. He’s the man who gets to work with Stallone, who plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi on the show. Winter offers some insights on what in the world Manfredi is doing in a city like Tulsa, Oklahoma, after all.
Summer Pardi Reveals How She Broke Pregnancy News to Jon Pardi
Summer and Jon Pardi recently shared that they’re expecting their first child. And the way that Summer broke the news to her Country crooning husband has fans in tears. The mom-to-be had been trying to conceive for over two years. And as she shared with People, the process was often heartbreaking. So when she finally saw two blue lines, she knew she had to give Jon a reveal that he’d always remember.
Wynonna Judd Admits She’s Still ‘Incredibly Angry’ About Mother Naomi Judd’s Death
Wynonna Judd is still working through her anger and grief nearly six months after her mother, Naomi, died by suicide. During a CBS interview, which was her first since the death, Wynonna shared that her mother has been battling depression for much of her adulthood. But Wynonna hadn’t realized that she was suffering enough to end her own life. And now that Naomi is gone, she feels “incredibly angry”
Reba McEntire Releasing ‘The Ultimate Christmas Collection’
The holiday countdown is on—we have exactly three months until Christmas Day. And Reba McEntire is helping us get into the spirit with the announcement of a new holiday album. The singer will soon drop The Ultimate Christmas Collection. The 12-track collection will include her most treasured yuletide singles...
WATCH: Morgan Wallen Stops Concert To Eject Unruly Fan Reportedly Fighting
Not fooling around when it comes to safety, country music hitmaker Morgan Wallen stopped his… The post WATCH: Morgan Wallen Stops Concert To Eject Unruly Fan Reportedly Fighting appeared first on Outsider.
Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash & More Rock Legends’ Guitars to Go Up for Auction
If you ever have wanted to play guitar like Elvis Presley or Jimi Hendrix, then you might want to tune into this really cool auction. When you do this, then the Legends of Rock and Roll auction will bring you their guitars. That’s right. You can bid on ones actually played by them through Kruse GWS Auction. They are hosting this online auction, TMZ reports, and it’s set for Saturday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Loretta Lynn Reflects on 60th Anniversary of Joining the Grand Ole Opry
When it comes to the grand ladies of country music, then you better put Loretta Lynn in the batch because she belongs there. On Sunday, Lynn, whose hits include the fabled Coal Miner’s Daughter, is in a reflective mood. She’s celebrating her 60th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In fact, Lynn would go on Twitter and share some thoughts with her fans.
