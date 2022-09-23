ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Zac Brown Band Absolutely Crushes Silk Sonic Cover of ‘Fly As Me’

Who knew Zac Brown Band had R&B in them? At a recent concert stop, the band nailed a cover of the Silk Sonic song “Fly As Me.” Check out a clip of the performance below. Silk Sonic is the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They debuted in 2021 with An Evening with Silk Sonic. That project came together around 2017 when Anderson .Paak was opening for Bruno Mars in 2017 on his ’24K Magic World Tour.’
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Futuristic in Cutout Bodysuit, Metallic Garters & Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Megan Thee Stallion brought a daring take to futuristic fashion at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. While performing onstage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced In a bold purple bodysuit. Her violet-toned ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette covered in glitter, accented by a circular front cutout and metallic bra base layer. Completing the piece was a wide metallic waist belt, accented by long buckled garter straps attached to matching knee-high cutoff leg warmers. The “Body” singer finished her ensemble with matching crystal-lined rimless sunglasses. When it came to footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer completed her ensemble with...
‘Tulsa King’ Boss Reveals Big Sylvester Stallone Teasers Ahead of Show’s Paramount+ Debut

With Tulsa King about to launch on Paramount+, we get some inside information on it and Sylvester Stallone from Terence Winter. Winter is the show’s executive producer. He’s the man who gets to work with Stallone, who plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi on the show. Winter offers some insights on what in the world Manfredi is doing in a city like Tulsa, Oklahoma, after all.
Summer Pardi Reveals How She Broke Pregnancy News to Jon Pardi

Summer and Jon Pardi recently shared that they’re expecting their first child. And the way that Summer broke the news to her Country crooning husband has fans in tears. The mom-to-be had been trying to conceive for over two years. And as she shared with People, the process was often heartbreaking. So when she finally saw two blue lines, she knew she had to give Jon a reveal that he’d always remember.
Wynonna Judd Admits She’s Still ‘Incredibly Angry’ About Mother Naomi Judd’s Death

Wynonna Judd is still working through her anger and grief nearly six months after her mother, Naomi, died by suicide. During a CBS interview, which was her first since the death, Wynonna shared that her mother has been battling depression for much of her adulthood. But Wynonna hadn’t realized that she was suffering enough to end her own life. And now that Naomi is gone, she feels “incredibly angry”
Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash & More Rock Legends’ Guitars to Go Up for Auction

If you ever have wanted to play guitar like Elvis Presley or Jimi Hendrix, then you might want to tune into this really cool auction. When you do this, then the Legends of Rock and Roll auction will bring you their guitars. That’s right. You can bid on ones actually played by them through Kruse GWS Auction. They are hosting this online auction, TMZ reports, and it’s set for Saturday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Loretta Lynn Reflects on 60th Anniversary of Joining the Grand Ole Opry

When it comes to the grand ladies of country music, then you better put Loretta Lynn in the batch because she belongs there. On Sunday, Lynn, whose hits include the fabled Coal Miner’s Daughter, is in a reflective mood. She’s celebrating her 60th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In fact, Lynn would go on Twitter and share some thoughts with her fans.
