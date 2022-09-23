ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Syracuse.

The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.

Cazenovia Senior High School
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
September 23, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cazenovia Senior High School
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

