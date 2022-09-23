Syracuse, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Syracuse.
The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on September 23, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Cazenovia Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
