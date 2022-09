Through the first three weeks of Nassau Conference I football, Freeport produced 102 points including eight touchdowns of at least 40 yards. However, the Red Devils just have one victory to show for it. Last Friday night in brisk conditions they gave two-time defending county champion Massapequa all it could handle before falling 35-28 at Berner Middle School. The Chiefs won it on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Paul Dulanto to Shane Horan with 1:38 remaining.

FREEPORT, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO