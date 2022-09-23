Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
After months of delays, Portland says Congress Square project is moving forward
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For months, delays have plagued the reconstruction of Portland's Congress Square, but now the city believes a completion date for the first phase is finally in sight. The delays have left part of Free Street closed to traffic since the spring. The road was originally supposed to...
WPFO
Free vaccine clinic held in Lewiston's Kennedy Park
LEWISTON (WGME) – Health officials offered a free vaccine clinic in Lewiston Friday. The city partnered with AK Health and Social Services to provide shots in Kennedy Park. "Now that we're in mid-September, we're getting right into the school year, it's important for not only children and students to get vaccinated, but also for adults, as well, and for folks to be fully vaccinated; so that is first and second doses and boosters and also now for adults that have had a shot within the last two months, they are eligible for the new bivalent booster," York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault said.
WPFO
Honor Flight Maine holds surprise procession for dozens of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Maine veterans returned from their Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Honor Flight Maine is a on mission to bring every Maine veteran to Washington, D.C. to experience our national memorials built in their honor. The trip is at no cost to the...
WPFO
'Significant deficiencies' found in Portland Schools' finances after recent audit
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A recent audit of Portland Public Schools found "weaknesses" and "significant deficiencies" within its finances. The results of the audit, which was conducted by auditing firm Melanson, were presented during the Portland City Council's Finance Committee hearing Thursday and were first reported by the Portland Press Herald.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Police say they've received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
WPFO
Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert
CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
WPFO
Local restaurants celebrate Maine Lobster Week
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a summer of controversy for Maine lobster, but this week, and especially on Sunday, it's a time to celebrate it. This is Maine Lobster Week, and many restaurants are featuring the iconic crustacean. Lobster is the most valuable catch in the country, but it's...
WPFO
Law enforcement, community search for missing teen in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Law enforcement and the community are searching for a missing teenager in Freeport. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay. Local high school students and adults have volunteered to help...
RELATED PEOPLE
WPFO
Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence
POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
WPFO
Search continues for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search continues for a Freeport teen who disappeared last week. Fliers are up all over the area as part of the intense search for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. He was reported missing from his Freeport home last Thursday afternoon. He was last seen leaving his home on...
WPFO
Maine State Police looking for man and woman who allegedly assaulted driver in Alfred
ALFRED (WGME)— The Maine State Police say they’re investigating a possible road rage incident that led to an alleged assault involving 2 men and a woman. The incident took place at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford road, and it involved a black SUV, with a man and woman inside. The second vehicle was a white Dodge Ram with a male passenger inside.
WPFO
Auburn tells church to stop letting homeless people camp out on lawn
AUBURN (WGME)— Auburn has ordered the First Universalist Church of Auburn to stop helping homeless people amid the housing crisis. According to the city, the church has been allowing homeless people to camp out in front of the lawn since the summer. Neighbors of the church have made several complaints ranging from noise, smell, and plenty more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Arrest made in shootings on Portland's Wharf Street
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
WPFO
1 dead, multiple injured following 2 separate car crashes on I-95 in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
Comments / 0