Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama third graders see low scores on standardized tests

According to recently published test scores 50% or more of Alabama students ended the school year without the necessary reading skills. Jefferson county had five schools scoring below the grade level. U.W. Clemon Elementary (60%) '. Brighton School (58.14%) Erwin Intermediate (57.14%) Chalkville Elementary (56.36%) Pleasant Grove (56.10%) While Birmingham...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend. “We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Businessman Jesse J. Lewis to receive Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Birmingham Times founder and visionary entrepreneur Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr. has been awarded Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. The 2022 honorees for the annual The Vulcans Community Awards were announced Thursday and honor seven citizens who exemplify civic pride, leadership and progress in four award categories: lifetime achievement, hero, game changer and servant leadership.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?

The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

CityWalk skate park in Birmingham to host ribbon-cutting

CityWalk BHAM developers will host a formal ribbon-cutting this afternoon for the project’s skate park. The skate park officially opened on June 21 to give the public access to the facility before the World Games. But a formal ribbon-cutting and welcome party to honor the world-class facility has been in the works for months.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard

HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL

