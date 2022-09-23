Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY
Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
“Best Candles in the Hudson Valley” Finds News Home in Montgomery, NY
Opportunity is growing in the Hudson Valley. More jobs are popping up and local businesses are expanding. Shopping local has become an exciting and enjoyable thing to do in the Hudson Valley. With such a wide variety of options and establishments to visit, there's something for everyone. In Orange County,...
Drunk New York Teen Destroys Historic Hudson Valley Building, SP
A drunk teen is accused of causing a horrific crash that closed a popular road, delayed school and destroyed a historic structure. On Friday, New York State Police announced a teen was arrested following a horrific crash that destroyed a historic barn in the Hudson Valley. Fire Destroys Historic Barn...
Full List of Spirit Halloween Locations Across The Hudson Valley
Trick-or-Treat! Before you know it kids (and let's face it, some adults) will be dressing up and getting ready to celebrate spooky season. It's never too early to start planning out your Halloween costume, right? Personally, I already have about 6 costumes picked out for my puppy. He's going to love it!
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years
New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains. On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified. Dutchess County, New York Murder...
DA: Suicidal New York Man Murdered Woman In Hudson Valley
Moments before a man was pulled from jumping off a local bridge he allegedly killed his friend in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Johnny Amaro of Saugerties was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree.
Tasty Fall Cocktails Full of Spirit in the Hudson Valley
The days and evenings are officially getting colder so it is time to introduce you to the newest additions to the Hudson Valley Cold Weather Cocktail List for 2022. We reached out to area bars and restaurants and we want to share with you the refreshingly warm results that we have added to our ongoing list of soul-warming spirits. New to the list this year is the Orange Spiced Toddy, The Pumpkin Martini, and the Coconut Mojito.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Hudson Valley Surprised at New York Upstate’s Pick for Best Fall Foliage
Hudson Valley natives can all agree that there's no place like home. From historic sites and mansions to views of the Hudson River and local streams, it's truly magical. The Hudson Valley is home to nature lovers, city commuters, history buffs, and more. There are picture-perfect scenes of farms with...
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
IN Touch – Kristi Greco, American Cancer Society of the Hudson Valley
Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. I’m your host, Conor Walsh. You can also find me on 92.7/96.9 WRRV weekends for Keepin’ Company w/ Conor. It's been great settling in to the new position and working with Paty Quinn on In Touch. She truly is a powerhouse and MVP, so I’m really learning from the best.
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Pop Quiz Upstate NY! What’s the Difference between DWI and DWAI?
When was the last time you were in a class or heard what the difference was between DUI, Driving Under the Influence, DWI Driving While Intoxicated, or even DUAI, Driving Under Ability Impaired?. Hopefully, you have never gotten behind the wheel of a car and then been pulled over for...
Shock Rock Icon Spotted All Across Upstate New York
So where does the Godfather of Shock Rock prepare for Halloween? Apparently Walmart! Though his songs say that there is No More Mr. Nice Guy, fans around New York would beg to disagree. Alice Cooper made many fans' days as he was spotted several times across Upstate New York. Alice...
