ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitehall, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#New Yorker#Calling Festival#Sasquatch#Cryptozoologists
Hudson Valley Post

Tasty Fall Cocktails Full of Spirit in the Hudson Valley

The days and evenings are officially getting colder so it is time to introduce you to the newest additions to the Hudson Valley Cold Weather Cocktail List for 2022. We reached out to area bars and restaurants and we want to share with you the refreshingly warm results that we have added to our ongoing list of soul-warming spirits. New to the list this year is the Orange Spiced Toddy, The Pumpkin Martini, and the Coconut Mojito.
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hudson Valley Post

IN Touch – Kristi Greco, American Cancer Society of the Hudson Valley

Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. I’m your host, Conor Walsh. You can also find me on 92.7/96.9 WRRV weekends for Keepin’ Company w/ Conor. It's been great settling in to the new position and working with Paty Quinn on In Touch. She truly is a powerhouse and MVP, so I’m really learning from the best.
CANCER
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy