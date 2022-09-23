ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

WDTN

Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

15-year-old shot during robbery in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Hilltop Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road around 5:22 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle northeast Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No suspect identified in January shooting death of 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in an investigation into the shooting death of a 22-year-old in northeast Columbus in January. On Jan. 30, officers went to the 2600 block of Divot Place just before 3:00 a.m. and found Kavyne Cooper with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was taken to Grant […]
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face, expected to survive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year old man was shot in the face at the 600 block of Woodbury Ave. in South Hilltop early Monday morning. Columbus police responded to reports of shots being fired on Forest Creek Drive around 2 a.m. and found the man on Woodbury Avenue about a half an hour later. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman killed, 2 injured in shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead and two other people were hurt after a shooting at an east Columbus bar early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park

A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people accused of following man, knocking him out in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons […]
10TV

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near east Columbus motorcycle club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night. Officers arrived at the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m. and found a man who was shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, three others injured in shooting outside motorcycle club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and three others were injured after an east Columbus shooting outside a motorcycle club Saturday evening, according to police. Columbus police say officers went to East 5th Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. where they found Trevor Seymour, 52, with a gunshot wound. Seymour was […]
sciotopost.com

MISSING – 7-Year-Old Female in Ashville

Circleville – A 7-year-old female is missing from the 200 block of Jefferson Ave around 7 pm. According to early reports sandy brown hair ponytail, blue jeans black, and red shirt with tags on the front with sparkles. Ashville police have called in Ashville Fire and South Bloomfield Bloodhound...
ASHVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: Man fatally shot in Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
