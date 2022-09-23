COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO