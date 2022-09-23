Read full article on original website
Police searching for 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city’s northeast side Friday. Police said Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school in the area of Inspire Drive and Agler Road. She was last seen walking east on Agler Road.
Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent
On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Hilltop Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Eakin Road around 5:22 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
No suspect identified in January shooting death of 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in an investigation into the shooting death of a 22-year-old in northeast Columbus in January. On Jan. 30, officers went to the 2600 block of Divot Place just before 3:00 a.m. and found Kavyne Cooper with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was taken to Grant […]
Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
Man shot in face, expected to survive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year old man was shot in the face at the 600 block of Woodbury Ave. in South Hilltop early Monday morning. Columbus police responded to reports of shots being fired on Forest Creek Drive around 2 a.m. and found the man on Woodbury Avenue about a half an hour later. […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead and two other people were hurt after a shooting at an east Columbus bar early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m.
After fatal weekend shootings, Columbus family calls for an end to violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings in Columbus, with several others shot and recovering Sunday. The victims range in age from their late teens to early 50s. All three shootings remain under investigation. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Columbus police said Trevor Seymour, 52, was shot and […]
2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park
A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
Two people accused of following man, knocking him out in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night. Officers arrived at the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m. and found a man who was shot.
Man dead, three others injured in shooting outside motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and three others were injured after an east Columbus shooting outside a motorcycle club Saturday evening, according to police. Columbus police say officers went to East 5th Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. where they found Trevor Seymour, 52, with a gunshot wound. Seymour was […]
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
sciotopost.com
MISSING – 7-Year-Old Female in Ashville
Circleville – A 7-year-old female is missing from the 200 block of Jefferson Ave around 7 pm. According to early reports sandy brown hair ponytail, blue jeans black, and red shirt with tags on the front with sparkles. Ashville police have called in Ashville Fire and South Bloomfield Bloodhound...
Police: Man fatally shot in Linden neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to...
3 dead, multiple people injured in several overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are dead and multiple people were injured in several shootings that happened overnight and late Saturday night in Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 4:30 a.m. According to police, two...
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
Sheriff: 5 inmates, 2 corrections officers taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure in Licking County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five inmates and two corrections officers were taken to a hospital after a possible fentanyl exposure in the Licking County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. Around noon, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said several inmates and officers were exposed to what is believed to be...
One dead, one critical after car crashes into tree in Huber Ridge
HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving on Mexico Avenue near […]
