CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
