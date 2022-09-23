ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Shrine Bowl returns after two-year hiatus

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hg5y_0i6llChy00

The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas high school all-star football game will return in December after a two year absence, its organizers announced Thursday.

It will also again be played in Spartanburg, but at a different site than years past.

The contest between all-star teams from North Carolina and South Carolina will take place at Spartanburg High School’s stadium instead of Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College, where it had been held for the past two decades.

This year’s contest is Saturday December 17th at 1pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Daily South

Dabo Swinney Praises Louisiana Tech Team For Heartfelt Gesture Towards Grieving Clemson Player And His Family

It's not every day that a losing football team writes heartfelt letters to the rivals that thumped them. Yet, after Clemson bested Louisiana Tech, 48-20 on September 17, the Tigers received a box of handwritten notes tucked into Louisiana Tech envelopes. The letters weren't thank you notes for their performance on the field, but instead were notes from the players on the Tech team intended for Clemson's Bryan Bresee and his family.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Shrine#American Football#Spartanburg High School#Wofford College#Nexstar Media Inc
The Post and Courier

Fourth SC CHEF’STORE location opens in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — A store that offers a warehouse-style shopping experience has opened its first Spartanburg location. US Foods opened a CHEF’STORE at 300 W. Blackstock Road with a culinary-themed ribbon cutting and business preview event on Sept. 23. The store will open to customers on Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate family uses each day to honor legacy of Martin Acevedo

PENDLETON, S.C. — The body ofMartin Acevedo was recovered back in 2018 after a days-long search in Lake Hartwell. “Since 2018, we’ve responded to 26 boat accidents, 32 water rescue calls, and for Lake Hartwell as a whole not just Anderson County, there were 16 fatalities on Lake Hartwell," said Josh Hawkins, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office's director of emergency management. "Those are recreational deaths."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man wins lottery on snack run, lottery says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who went on a snack run left a convenience store in Greenville with a winning lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said the man stopped at the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road for a bag of chips...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy