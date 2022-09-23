Throop, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Throop.
The Riverside High School - Taylor soccer team will have a game with Mid Valley Secondary Center on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.
Riverside High School - Taylor
Mid Valley Secondary Center
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Middle School Boys Soccer
The Elk Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Mid Valley Secondary Center on September 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
Elk Lake High School
Mid Valley Secondary Center
September 23, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
