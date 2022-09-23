Read full article on original website
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fair, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. these grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine
CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
Police: Kzoo business robbed at gunpoint
There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Allegan County accident remains under investigation
ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
Police investigate armed robbery at Kalamazoo business
Police in Kalamazoo are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon at a business on South Westnedge Avenue.
IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center relaunches ‘African American Landmark Tour’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center has relaunched its “African American Landmark Tour.”. The tour, which is updated from 2013, features new signs at each of the 17 locations that celebrate South Bend’s Black history. The updated tour includes some tools...
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
NOW OPEN: West Michigan’s First Public Stargazing Observatory is Almost Here
As a night owl, I have always loved the stars and the nighttime sky. When I was younger, I wish I did not taken my telescope for granted and actually used it as much as I should have. Thankfully, all of us have the opportunity to experience the stars and...
Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend
A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
