Van Buren County, MI

One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Allegan County accident remains under investigation

ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze

CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend

A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” returns on Saturday, and with it comes some road closures throughout the upcoming week. Colfax Avenue will be closed between Woodward Court and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Thursday, Sept. 29, at 9 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 3. It’s closing for the Morris 100 Fest.
