Clarks Summit, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clarks Summit.
The Scranton Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Abington Heights High School on September 23, 2022, 13:15:00.
Scranton Preparatory School
Abington Heights High School
September 23, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Scranton Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Abington Heights High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.
Scranton Preparatory School
Abington Heights High School
September 23, 2022
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
