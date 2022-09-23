ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NEWARK, September 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with East Side High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.

Columbia High School
East Side High School
September 23, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

Newark, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

