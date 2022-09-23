Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Lucian Munguia Is Confident, Smart and Sea-Loving, Family Says as They Continue to Search
Lucian Munguia is independent, confident, capable and smart. These are the traits described by his family that give them hope as they continue searching for the 4-year-old, who has been missing from Yakima for two weeks. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, walking across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos
Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
Central Washington non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA - A Yakima non-profit got almost 200,000 dollars to make an emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness. This would be the first licensed one in the county, said Rod's House executive director, Mark James. Rod's House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima. Ten beds for...
FOX 11 and 41
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. – Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old’s mom, posted...
KEPR
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
2 ways to see these colorful, whimsical hot air balloons in Prosser
The weekend weather looks promising for the flights in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage
To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
FBI takes over search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Opening On OR Ronde, Upper Columbia, Icicle, Yakima
ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Starting on Sept. 24, anglers will be able to harvest coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the third time since they were reintroduced in 2017. Coho returns to the Snake River basin have increased over the last three years with the 2021 return being the highest ever. “The 2022 return is looking to be similar to last year,” said Kyle Bratcher, District Fish Biologist. “We’re excited that more folks are taking an interest in this fishery and that we can provide this opportunity,” Bratcher added.
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
KIMA TV
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
Yakima residents voice concerns about public safety related to gangs, drugs and traffic
YAKIMA - Yakima’s location combined with the lack of adequate resources for law enforcement make it attractive to drug cartels, police said Thursday at a public forum for residents who also raised questions on a wide range of city issues, including crime, traffic safety and road repairs. “What is...
KIMA TV
Homicide rates are decreasing as other violent crimes rise in Yakima County
YAKIMA -- The homicide rate in the City of Yakima are increasing drastically. Recently, the Yakima Police Department says they're seeing a higher number of homicides this year. Fortunately, for the county, it’s a different story. Yakima County Sheriff officials say they’re not seeing the same trend. Sheriff...
