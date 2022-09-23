ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Starting on Sept. 24, anglers will be able to harvest coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the third time since they were reintroduced in 2017. Coho returns to the Snake River basin have increased over the last three years with the 2021 return being the highest ever. “The 2022 return is looking to be similar to last year,” said Kyle Bratcher, District Fish Biologist. “We’re excited that more folks are taking an interest in this fishery and that we can provide this opportunity,” Bratcher added.

